“Bryce James is Loading!”: LeBron James Gets Hyped Over 15-Year-Old Son’s Eye-Popping Athleticism

LeBron James’s family has been getting quite a bit of attention lately, and why wouldn’t they? The King has an 18-year-old son enchanting NBA scouts, and one at 15 looking to be even better. In fact, in a few years, it may be possible that James won’t even be the best hooper in his own family.

Of course, out of the two sons, it is Bronny who often gets the lion’s share of the media’s attention. However, perhaps it’s about time Bryce starts to get the credit he deserves. After all, the man is already 6’6”, and has already been touted as the best shooter in the family.

But, as if that wasn’t enough, the trademark James family hops are starting to kick in. And admittedly, things have officially begun to look scary.

Also Read: How Jeffery Jordan Used a $10.6 Million Franchise Just to Celebrate Michael Jordan on Day Dedicated to Him

Overtime shows off Bryce James’s elite athleticism

Oftentimes, when there is a player that has the stature of a big man, bounce can be a bit hard to come by. However, none of the other bigs had LeBron James’s genes.

Lucky for him, Bryce does. And as this post by Overtime reveals, they are clearly starting to show themselves to the world.

You think Bryce James athletic now just wait pic.twitter.com/pWTmsphyhk — Overtime (@overtime) February 4, 2023

An efficient jumper, IQ for the game, all the size in the world, and elite athleticism to go along with it.

Is there any tangible gift in the world that Bryce James doesn’t have?

LeBron James can’t help but publicly hype up his younger son

LeBron James has said in the past that he will retire after he plays on an NBA court with his older son, Bronny. However, that doesn’t mean that he is any less excited about his younger son.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at his recent tweet below.

That right there is a doting father if we’ve ever seen one.

Also Read: “Perfect is in the eye of the beholder”: Shaquille O’Neal Went Philosophical When Talking About Stepdad Phillip A. Harrison