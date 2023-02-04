How Jeffery Jordan Used a $10.6 Million Franchise Just to Celebrate Michael Jordan on Day Dedicated to Him

When it comes to sports culture, Michael Jordan is kind of a big deal. At the end of the day, the man won 6 championships, 6 Finals MVPs, and 5 Regular season MVPs among a myriad of other awards. The man isn’t called the potential GOAT of the basketball world for nothing.

In light of his greatness, a day was created in his honor, which is February 2nd of every year, a clear allusion to his iconic jersey number.

As you’d expect, many across the world went absolutely insane over MJ on his day. But, what did his family do to celebrate him?

Jeffery Jordan and Michael Jordan used the ‘Heir’ app to get the celebrations going

Jeffery Jordan recently teamed up with Michael Jordan to create ‘Heir Inc’, which in turn created a sports community application, called the Heir App.

As of now, only the Beta version is out. However, that didn’t stop Jeffery from celebrating his father on it, as he explained in the caption of the Instagram post below.

Using his company which has raised $10.6 million just to celebrate his father?

The son of the year award better be made out of gold.

Daughter Jasmine Jordan also found a way to publicly honor her father

Unlike Jeffery, Jasmine Jordan decided not to go the hyper luxury mode.

No, instead she put this out on her Instagram.

Tributes don’t often come sweeter than that.

