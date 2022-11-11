“Everything!”: Kyle Kuzma Plays Around After His Monster 36-point Performance Hands Wizards the W Over Luka Doncic’s Mavericks

Nov 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) makes am move to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Kuzma has turned into an absolute star for the Washington Wizards this season. And of course, that did not change during their game against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Plying 41 minutes, he put up a stellar 36 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal. Better yet, he did all this while shooting 14 of 26 from the field (53.9%), and 5 of 11 from deep (45.5%).

The Lakers are probably wondering where this side of the man was all this time.

But, as the Purple and Gold cries on about having traded him away, Kuzma is afforded some time to celebrate. And judging by his response during his post-game interview, it started immediately after the game’s final buzzer.

Also Read: 5x Champion Kobe Bryant’s Heartwarming Last Interview Before Tragic Death Showed the ‘Real Side’ of Black Mamba

Kyle Kuzma gives a hilariously obscene answer to a reporter’s question about his game today

Not only did Kuzma have a good game, but the Washington Wizards even ran out as the 105-113 victors in this one. So overall, just a good day at the office for the franchise.

Still, they might want to see the answer their star gave during the post-match presser, something we have for you, right here.

Yes. The Leo energy…

That’s the kind of thing you’d imagine most people say when they’ve had a little bit to drink. And hey, if the Wizards star did, there’s no harm there. At the end of the day, he does deserve a drink after a showing like that.

Still, that may just be his second funniest interview moment in the NBA.

As for the top spot though, it just has to go to this timeless classic.

Kyle Kuzma had quite a bit of champagne in his system during an interview after winning the 2020 NBA championship

All 30 teams in the NBA are in the business to one day win a championship… or at least we’re hoping every owner has that motive.

So, when the Lakers won their championship with LeBron James, of course, it was something to celebrate. And as you’d expect, the players started hitting the champagne hard right after the game.

And it all bred perhaps the greatest interview moment there will ever be of Kyle Kuzma’s career.

You just can’t help but love the hilarity in his honesty, on this one.

Also Read: “Nike Been Committing Labor Crimes For Decades”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Jaylen Brown Questioning Sports Giant’s Ethics