“BS, I Don’t Want To Get Fined”: Luka Doncic Hilariously Calls Out Kyrie Irving For Claiming He Was Tired After Dropping 35 On The Pelicans

Nov 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and guard Luka Doncic (77) walk back up the court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are starting to look increasingly more dominant as the season progresses. Against the New Orleans Pelicans, the duo combined for a whopping 65 points, in a thrilling 136-124 road win. However, despite scoring 35 of the 65 on 65% shooting, Irving allegedly told the Mavericks locker room that he was tired ahead of the game. But after his performance, Luka Doncic was in no mood to believe his statement. As seen in the X (Formerly Twitter) post by Landon Thomas, the following is what he told the media after the game.

“He said he was tired before the game. So that was, how do you say that?… BS! So, I don’t get fined.”

If Luka Doncic said the full form of the initials he used to describe Kyrie’s statement, he would’ve likely been fined by the NBA. So, for him to hold his tongue a bit is beyond a fruitful decision, especially considering that he has racked up $255,000 in fines during his five years in the NBA.

Fines aside, Doncic has been in a very good mood this season. And why wouldn’t he be? Despite the negative chatter during the offseason, Dallas has now racked up a record of 8-2, good for third in a very competitive Western Conference.

Of course, this extends past Luka Doncic to his teammates as well. So, when Kyrie Irving delivered his response to Doncic calling ‘BS’, it only made sense for him to have a smile on his face as well.

Kyrie Irving’s response to Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving’s turn for the post-game presser came after Luka Doncic’s. So, when he sat down, every reporter in the room likely wanted to hear his reply to Luka’s statement. Delivering his response with a modest, yet wide smile on his face, he said the following, as seen in another post by Landon Thomas.

“He [Luka Doncic] called BS? I was tired! I was. I told him before the game I was tired just to humanize what I was dealing with. You know, I didn’t feel like my absolute best. But, I knew that it would create some type of inspiration of motivation amongst the guys. Just told them I need to be picked up.”

Irving later admitted that he felt just fine as soon as his body went up and down the court a couple of times. So fans of the Dallas Mavericks have nothing to worry about, with regards to his conditioning.

Not only that but Irving and Doncic seem to be building up quite a bit of chemistry with each other as well. During a separate interview appearance even told Locked On Mavericks that he was the best option to guard Luka Doncic. Although, he did later admit that he was only joking.

Further, Kyrie seems to understand his role on the team very deeply. As seen in yet another X post by Landon Thomas, he recently explained the duty that veterans such as himself have on the team.

At the rate that the Mavericks are moving forward, things are looking beyond great for the franchise. The team seems to be balanced, and could even give the big names in the West a run for their money.

With the team already having a better record than the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and LA Lakers along with many more, and all the talent in the world to beat all of them in a seven-game-series, this could turn out to be a very special season for Dallas.