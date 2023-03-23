“It Was Weird, but It Was Clear From Our Standpoint!”: Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr Discuss Mavericks’ Bizarre ATO Play

The Golden State Warriors went on the road today and accomplished something they’ve only done once before this season. Stephen Curry and company took on Luka Doncic and his Mavericks and beat them 127-125.

This is only the 2nd time this season that the Dubs have registered back-to-back wins on the road. Tonight’s win was huge for the defending champs. Not only did it help them seal the 6th spot for now, but also, it gave them the tiebreaker over the Mavericks.

Stephen Curry took a pass-first role tonight, but rose up and hit the game-winner when it mattered the most.

Steph Curry … CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/WMiYAhczXU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

After the game, the Warriors discussed a very controversial play that happened during the 3rd quarter.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors discuss the ATO play

The Dallas Mavericks seemed to have collapsed their defense in the 3rd quarter.

The Mavs forgot to play defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6q9ByrTb7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

When the timeout was called, there were two quick calls, the first was to signal that it will be Warriors’ ball after the timeout, and then a second signal to show that Mavs were calling the timeout. However, it seemed like the Mavs had it all mixed up.

After the game, the Warriors talked about the sequence in their post-game conference.

Steve Kerr runs through his thoughts on the Mavs being on the wrong side of the court during the bizarre ATO pic.twitter.com/2bIID0z70m — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

Steve Kerr said exactly what all the fans felt. With the entire Mavs on the other side of the floor, it almost felt like the Dubs and the refs were standing on the wrong side. Even Stephen Curry talked about the same. He called that possession the easiest two points Kevon Looney has had and the easiest assist Jordan Poole has thrown.

“It was weird, but it was clear what was going on from our standpoint.” Steph shares his perspective on the odd ATO pic.twitter.com/7KMq1b0gir — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

The man with the flush, Kevon Looney, he didn’t get what happened there, but was happy to take home the two easy points.

Loon wasn’t sure what happened on the ATO, but he’s happy with the points 😂 pic.twitter.com/ugHSyXLuRY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2023

Kerith Burke explains the Mavs’ confusion

After the game, Kerith Burke shared the game’s pool report with the crew chief. There the two calls were clearly explained and was discussed how the Mavs assumed the timeout call was the referees telling them that it was their possession.

Even Shaquille O’Neal shared this play, while Mark Cuban issued a statement that the Mavs will be protesting the call.