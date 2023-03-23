HomeSearch

“It Was Weird, but It Was Clear From Our Standpoint!”: Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr Discuss Mavericks’ Bizarre ATO Play

Raahib Singh
|Published 23/03/2023

“It Was Weird, but It Was Clear From Our Standpoint!”: Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr Discuss Mavericks’ Bizarre ATO Play

Credits: USA Today Sports and Twitter

The Golden State Warriors went on the road today and accomplished something they’ve only done once before this season. Stephen Curry and company took on Luka Doncic and his Mavericks and beat them 127-125.

This is only the 2nd time this season that the Dubs have registered back-to-back wins on the road. Tonight’s win was huge for the defending champs. Not only did it help them seal the 6th spot for now, but also, it gave them the tiebreaker over the Mavericks.

Stephen Curry took a pass-first role tonight, but rose up and hit the game-winner when it mattered the most.

After the game, the Warriors discussed a very controversial play that happened during the 3rd quarter.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors discuss the ATO play

The Dallas Mavericks seemed to have collapsed their defense in the 3rd quarter.

When the timeout was called, there were two quick calls, the first was to signal that it will be Warriors’ ball after the timeout, and then a second signal to show that Mavs were calling the timeout. However, it seemed like the Mavs had it all mixed up.

After the game, the Warriors talked about the sequence in their post-game conference.

Steve Kerr said exactly what all the fans felt. With the entire Mavs on the other side of the floor, it almost felt like the Dubs and the refs were standing on the wrong side. Even Stephen Curry talked about the same. He called that possession the easiest two points Kevon Looney has had and the easiest assist Jordan Poole has thrown.

The man with the flush, Kevon Looney, he didn’t get what happened there, but was happy to take home the two easy points.

Kerith Burke explains the Mavs’ confusion

After the game, Kerith Burke shared the game’s pool report with the crew chief. There the two calls were clearly explained and was discussed how the Mavs assumed the timeout call was the referees telling them that it was their possession.

Even Shaquille O’Neal shared this play, while Mark Cuban issued a statement that the Mavs will be protesting the call.

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh