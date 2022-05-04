“Bucks have good rim protectors, but it’s not Wilt Chamberlain out there”: Ime Udoka tries playing mind games, NBA Twitter tells him to use Bill Russell’s name being Celtics coach

Celtics head coach believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks teammates cannot provide enough rim protection against his team.

After Game 1 it looked like the Celtics – Bucks series will be a one-sided, short-lived matchup with the reigning champions being the more dominant side. But we’ve got ourselves a series of the Conference Semi-finals.

The Bucks gave in just in the second game of the series to Boston’s brilliance, who not only have been the best defensive team this season but also have shown their offensive prowess consistently.

The @celtics set a franchise record for three-pointers made in a playoff game with 20 threes in their Game 2 victory! #BleedGreen Game 3: Sat. 3:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/SCa5lOWqBU — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2022

Not only Celtics overcame the mental toll of losing Game 1 at home, but they also did so in a dominating fashion by blowing past their opponents as soon as the game started. And Ime Udoka thinks the C’s can do it throughout this series.

“Bucks have good rim protectors but it’s not Wilt Chamberlain out there”: Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka

With the starting whistle of Game 2, it never looked like the Bucks were the team who dominated Game 1. The Celtics put a 25-point mountain to climb for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co to climb for the second half of the game.

That proved too much for the Bucks, as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams kept getting shots consistently both behind and inside the perimeter.

C’s won the game 109-86, proving themselves to be more dominant and their coach believes they can do it throughout the series as there’s no Wilt Chamberlain to stop them at the rim.

“They have good rim protectors and they crowd the paint, but it’s not Wilt Chamberlain out there…it’s guys we can get downhill and attack,” Udoka said in the post-game presser.

And NBA Twitter held its own court for Udoka’s hot statement.

Excuse me Ime, but you’re the Celtics’ coach. The correct answer is: “ but it’s not Bill Russell out there.” — Giants talk (@Giantstalk2) May 4, 2022

Did they even make like 10 shots at the rim tonight lol — Bobby 🦌 (@B_Redell13) May 4, 2022

But most fans love the head coach and his aggressive approach on both ends of the floor.

This man is the realest dude doing it right now! — CelticsJ Bleeds Green (@theCelticsJ) May 4, 2022

Savage — Mike Hunt (@mikehunt793) May 4, 2022

