“Giannis is BY FAR the best and Celtics don’t stand a chance of winning one game”: Charles Barkley lives to regret his bold take just minutes after saying it on Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley says Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world by far and predicts the Celtics aren’t going to win a single game against the Bucks.

After giving us the best performance in the First Round of the 2022 Playoffs, Boston Celtics might give us the best series in the Conference Semi-finals. It will be a better series because it promises to go Game 6 or 7 unlike the Nets one, who just got swept.

The Milwaukee Bucks though are built differently. Every bit of weakness of the Nets, like the team’s playmaking abilities and defense as a unit, is the strength of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

And so Sir Charles Barkley thought the Celtics do not have any chance of winning the series against the Bucks. He even went as far as to say C’s wouldn’t win a game before Game 2.

Charles Barkley had a hot take on the Celtics that backfired immediately

Barkley might be spot on in calling Giannis the best player in the world and by far, but his second take on Inside the NBA before Tip-off proved to be totally absurd. Even after consistently being interrupted by Kenny the Jet Smith who twice asked him, “Not a game?” Chuck stayed put on his take and kept saying the Celtics don’t stand a chance against the reigning champions.

And sure enough, within minutes, as soon as Game 2 started inside TD Garden, the Celtics showed what advantages they have and how equally capable are they to take down their opponents.

In both the starting quarters, they scored 32 and 33 points and stopped the Bucks at 21 and 19 points. Coming in with a 25-point deficit, Milwaukee tried coming back in the third, scoring 26 to Celtics’ 18, but that comeback didn’t live for long.

Jaylen Brown (30 pts), Jayson Tatum (29 pts), and Grant Williams (21 pts) did enough on the offense to back their squad’s tremendous defense in getting a 109-86 victory.

This dominant display wouldn’t just shut Barkley like doubters down, but also make Bucks doubt that can they go past a team that is formidable on both ends of the court for 3 more games.