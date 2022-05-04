“Giannis didn’t look like the best player on the planet tonight, unless on Pluto”: Skip Bayless takes a dig at Shannon Sharpe for picking the Bucks over Celtics

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless calls out co-panelist Shannon Sharpe in light of the Cs handing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks an L in Game Two.

The Boston Celtics protect home court in Game two against the Milwaukee Bucks. Having lost Game One at the TD Garden, Ime Udoka and his men came all guns blazing in Game Two. The Celtics All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum put on a clinic.

The comprehensive win came despite the absence of DPOY Marcus Smart, who suffered from a bruised right thigh. Nonetheless, Brown and Tatum took care of matters, combining for 59-points. The C’s shot an incredible 46.5% from the 3-point line during the game.

While everything seemed to be working for the Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his crew looked rusty from the field. After having a triple-double in Game One, the Greek Freak couldn’t do much, with the Celtics putting the clamps on him.

Also read: “Jordan Poole scares me more than Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson!”: Skip Bayless reveals a shocking fact while discussing upcoming Game 2 in Memphis

Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless called out Shannon Sharpe on Twitter, mocking Giannis by calling him the best player on Pluto.

Skip Bayless questions Giannis Antetokpunmpo’s best player on the planet status.

Game Two against the Celtics was a disappointing affair for the Greek Freak, putting up a meaningless 28-points on 40.7% shooting from the field and 55.6% from the free-throw line, including 2-for-12 from the field in the first half. The two-time MVP had 6-turnovers during the game.

The absence of Khris Middleton was evident on the hardwood, with Giannis having to carry most of the offensive load on back-to-back occasions. With the Bucks losing Game Two, Bayless who has been gunning for the C’s to win the series, made hay, throwing shots at co-panelist Sharpe.

Uh, somebody tell Shannon that his guy Giannis didn’t exactly look like The Best Player on the Planet tonight … unless maybe it was on Pluto. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2022

Bayless has stuck to his pick of the Celtics winning the series against the Bucks. It’s been an unfortunate season for the Fox Sports analyst with the Clippers and Nets being out.

Also read: “Draymond Green is acting like Antonio Brown, he’s delighting in the role of the villain!”: Skip Bayless wants the Warriors’ star to stop with his antics post ejection

It will be interesting to see who wins the next case of Mountain Dew between the two analysts/pundits.