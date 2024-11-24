Bucks’ Social Media Beef with Kevin O’Connor Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Being ‘3rd Team All-NBA’

Sometimes, offense is the best defense. The Milwaukee Bucks’ social media team certainly seems to think so as they recently taunted Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor for underrating Giannis Antetokounmpo’s phenomenal start to the 2024-25 season

Advertisement

Following their six-point win against the Charlotte Hornets, the Bucks’ X account took a dig at O’Connor, sharing Antetokounmpo’s impressive stat-line of 32 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks with the caption “Not bad for Third Team All-NBA.”

O’Connor, who found himself lambasted in the comments, took note of the jibe and responded to the tweet with a surprised Adam Sandler meme.