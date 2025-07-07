Bulls Legend Calls Out Bucks for Waiving Damian Lillard While Hinting at Long-Term Free Agency Ramifications in Milwaukee

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. | Credits- Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Much to the shock of the majority of the NBA community, the Milwaukee Bucks waived their nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard just days into the offseason. The California native, who has been recovering from an Achilles injury, will now have to hunt for a new team after having his $113 million Bucks contract stretched across five years. Stacey King, however, felt it was a bad look for the Bucks and called them out in a recent episode of the Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast.

Lillard joined the Bucks in 2023, when, in all honesty, he didn’t want to. It was common knowledge at the time that “Dame Time” was looking to leave Portland to play for a bigger market team. But when he realized that Milwaukee was going to be his new home, he sucked it up and behaved professionally.

That’s precisely why King, who also lauded Lillard’s performances in a Bucks uniform, warned the team that, in the future, free agents may not want to join them. And he has a point.

He explained how Lillard continued to work through rehab and focused on the next season before the Bucks blindsided him. “And now he’s rehabbing, has surgery. He’s thinking about next year. When can I come back? He’s got his mind set. He’s working to come back,” the Chicago Bulls legend said. “All of a sudden [Dame] gets a text or reads it on Shams [that] he’s been cut, let go, and everybody in the league is like shocked. Yeah. All the players were shocked.”

The Bulls’ play-by-play analyst warned that the Bucks may have seriously damaged their reputation across the league, something that could have long-term consequences for Milwaukee’s free agency outlook. He emphasized that players will remember how the team dumped Lillard without warning.

“When you’re a player and you’re Milwaukee and you’re thinking about trying to bring free agents, [players are] going to look at you like, ‘Man, hell no! We saw what you did to Dame Lillard. What are you going to do to me?’ Dame Lillard is an established player,” he added.

Additionally, King argued that Lillard didn’t fall off or mail it in. The Bucks just let him go while he was rehabbing. “[The Bucks] just cut him, and he was hurt. It wasn’t like his production slipped from averaging 20-something points a game to eight, and you said his production is down. He [was] always injured. No, you cut him when he was hurt.”

King’s criticism hits harder because of his resume. Bulls fans still revere him for helping the franchise win three NBA championships over eight seasons. When he speaks on how players perceive front office decisions, people pay attention.

Lillard’s ousting sends a message that could haunt Milwaukee’s future roster-building efforts. Small-market franchises already struggle to attract star talent. Moving on from a respected veteran like Lillard so abruptly raises the risk that future free agency periods in Milwaukee could become even more challenging.