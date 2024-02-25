Mavericks Injury Report: Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Pacers on 25th Feb?

In their latest fixture, the Dallas Mavericks breezed past the Phoenix Suns 123:113 to acquire their seventh win in a row. This is the first time the Mavs have won seven consecutive games after having two four-game winning streaks earlier in the season. In their win against the Suns, Slovenian maestro Luka Doncic stacked up 41 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds. Doncic is having another MVP-calibre season but he has also been dealing with a broken nose since the first week of February.

In their latest injury report, the Dallas Mavericks have six players. Dante Exum, Greg Brown III, and Oliver Prosper-Maxence have been listed as ‘OUT’. Frontline players Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber are ‘Probable’. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has been listed as ‘Probable’ owing to a broken nose, which has repeatedly been at the receiving end throughout his NBA career.

Doncic has participated in 48 out of 56 games thus far. Without the all-around superstar, the Mavs have lost five and won just three. Meanwhile, with him on the floor, they have nabbed 30 wins and 18 losses. Their 33-23 record is largely a result of their Ace being active.

Thanks to their recent surge, they are just half a game back from the fifth-placed Pelicans and are cementing their place in the playoffs, creating daylight from the Play-in spots.

Dallas Mavericks turned it around the midseason trade deadline

Much of the Mavs’ struggles earlier in the season stemmed from one of the weakest frontlines in the league. However, they fixed the issue by replacing struggling Grant Williams with a much better all-around threat PJ Washington. Additionally, bringing in Daniel Gafford has accentuated their rebounding, inside production, and shot-blocking.

However, it is the guard depth that has kept the team afloat. With magicians Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in the backcourt, the opposition’s defense is perpetually unsettled. It is a true “Pick Your Poison” type of situation. Guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Green give a multi-dimensional approach. Hardaway Jr. is a willing shooter while Green brings athletic chops at both ends.

Therefore, the recent winning streak has brought optimism among the Mavs faithful. The pairing of Doncic and Irving keeps getting better and the latter’s maturity has brought huge dividends. Irving’s inclusion during last season’s trade deadline has brought guard depth and unparalleled team chemistry. In the long run, the Mavericks are indeed creating something special and are maybe one or two pieces away from making something special happen.