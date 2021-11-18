NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Danny Green playing vs Denver Nuggets? Philadelphia 76ers release hamstring injury report

The Philadelphia 76ers are a team decimated by injuries and illness-enforced absences, and Danny Green is currently on their injured list.

Joel Embiid was displaying some major improvements to his skillset during the start of the season as the Sixers raced to 8 and 2 in the win-loss column early on. Their MVP had cleaned up his distribution and functioned as the single offensive hub for the first time in his career.

This momentum was considered to be great leverage for Daryl Morey in the protracted Ben Simmons saga. However, Philly fans seem to have been cursed by the fitness bug once again.

Embiid has been down with Covid-19 and continues to remain out of their NBA starting lineup tonight against Denver. Matisse Thybulle has also been placed on Covid-19 restrictions due to being a first contact.

Luckily for the Sixers, they’ve gotten back their next best offensive player in Tobias Harris. The former Clippers forward had similarly been placed in Covid-19 protocol for a few games.

However, it seems the Sixers will face another depth issue tonight.

NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Danny Green playing vs Denver Nuggets?

Danny Green was a pivotal member of the Sixers’ grind-out game against the Indiana Pacers a few nights back. He hit 4 of his 6 shots from the field and looked much sprier than earlier games.

However, he had to check out before the 4th quarter as his hamstring strained itself once again. Green had missed a few contests in early November with the same problems.

Danny Green missed their beatdown loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. And it seems Philly’s NBA starting lineup tonight will be missing IcyHot once again. Justin Grasso of SI.com reports that the Sixers’ 3-and-D wing will be out tonight as well.

#Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Danny Green, and Matisse Thybulle remain out for tomorrow’s game against the #Nuggets — Justin Grasso (@JGrasso_) November 17, 2021

Doc Rivers will be facing another tough 6-game road trip. He’ll be hoping that Embiid comes back and props their defense and offense up very soon. Andre Drummond is clearly no good to fill his gigantic shoes.