“Hell yeah Nikola Jokic is the MVP!”: Bones Hyland backs 2021 NBA MVP to go back-to-back as Denver Nuggets rally and gain momentum

Bones Hyland responds to a tweet by NBA math by backing teammate Nikola Jokic for the Kia NBA most valuable award.

The Denver Nuggets drafted Bones Hyland with the 26th pick in the 2021 NBA draft and the rookie has delivered a few good performances so far this season. The Nuggets sit 5th in the western conference led by the reigning league MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Bones scored a career-high 24 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec 17 and then again scored the same vs the Warriors on Dec 29. As Covid-19 once again strikes the NBA, teams have seen a lot of players enter the league’s health and safety protocol. The Nuggets are vying for a playoff run and are relying on the current MVP to help them during the pandemic once again.

Bones recently entered the health and safety protocol and is listed as questionable for the Nuggets game vs the Mavs on Monday. With Jamal Murray nursing a lengthy injury, Bones Hyland has stepped up and helped the Denver Nuggets win games this season and the rookie has impressed the staff and the fans with his energy on the court.

Bones Hyland reacts to NBA math tweet about the MVP race and backs teammate Nikola Jokic as the favorite to win it once again

Nikola Jokic is looking to secure a second consecutive NBA MVP award as he continues to put up stellar performances for the Denver Nuggets this season. The absence of Jamal Murray has burdened the Serbian center with more responsibility and the reigning MVP seems to be unfazed and is delivering consistently on the court.

The Serbian Center is averaging 25 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists this season leading the Nuggets to 5th in the western conference so far. Jokic had a huge game against the warriors as the center finished the game with 22 points and 18 rebounds in their win over the western conference leaders.

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success: 1. Nikola Jokic: 15.32

2. Stephen Curry: 14.47

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.41

4. Kevin Durant: 14.07

5. LeBron James: 13.49

6. Trae Young: 13.31

7. Donovan Mitchell: 13.01

8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.89 pic.twitter.com/BLE6mieols — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) January 3, 2022

NBA math tool recently tweeted out about the Kia MVP award using their RPR MVP predictor tool determined by rolling player rating and team success. The predictor tool placed the Nuggets center at the top of the list as the favorite to win the award right now. The Serbian is followed by Warriors guard, Stephen Curry and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bones Hyland has responded to the tweet in support of his teammate and brands Nikola Jokic as the MVP so far. The rookie has highlighted the numbers put up by Jokic and the value he adds to the team on a daily basis. Jokic has struggled with his shooting but has made up for it with his monstrous rebounding ability playing pivotal roles in almost all games for the Nuggets so far this season.

Jokic is the only player this season who is averaging at least 25 points and 12 rebounds and the Nuggets rank second in offensive rating when the Serbian center plays. Right now Jokic is looking like the favorite for the MVP award but it will not be easy as the Nuggets are barely above .500 this season and will need their star to continue to step up consistently and perform similarly to his MVP season a year ago.