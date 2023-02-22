‘Bully’ Shaquille O’Neal shares fake Dwight Howard stats on IG to Revive Buried Feud With 'Superman'

Feb 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal laughs while standing next to Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard during the slam dunk contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his early days in the league, Shaquille O’Neal was the meanest bully in the entire NBA. Even as a rookie, the 7ft 1″ giant was so accustomed to physical altercations that virtually nothing scared him. But by the end of his playing career, much of O’Neal’s initial drive to dominate everyone subsided. He became far less threatening and way more entertaining.

Today, he is easily one of the most adored personalities in the US. But still, in a certain dark corner of Shaq’s heart, there still lies that tendency to bully the ones weak enough and foolish enough to butt heads with him. His most recent victim is Dwight Howard, but this is not the first time Shaquille O’Neal has directed his hatred at the former Orlando Magic star.

Shaquille O’Neal posts Dwight Howard’s fake stats on his Instagram story

Shaq previously ridiculed Dwight Howard for having a losing record in Taiwan. Now, he has taken it one step ahead by sharing a fake stat line being peddled as Dwight’s numbers in Taiwan on his Instagram story.

A strange graphic was doing the rounds on social media that incorrectly attributed a bewildering stat line to Dwight Howard. The graphic claimed Dwight had 84 points, 37 rebounds, 9 assists, and 14 blocks. An easy fact check disproved this claim. However, Shaq saw this as an opportunity to further taunt Howard.

He posted the graphic on his story without any caption or comment. In all fairness, Shaquille O’Neal didn’t need to. Just by posting the graphic, the message was likely loud and clear. He was calling out Dwight again for not impressing him even in Taiwan.

Shaq hurt Dwight’s feelings

This dig by Shaq happened ahead of another altercation the two had about Howard’s career in Taiwan. During the last week’s episode of his ‘The Big Podcast,’ Diesel criticized Howard for having a losing record in Taiwan. He said:

“They have a losing record. . . Somebody sent me that they have a losing record. I ain’t losing to anybody in Taiwan, I’ll tell you that. How do you have a losing record in Taiwan? Come on now.”

Dwight Howard responded to Shaq with a long message. He claimed it was time Shaq stopped ridiculing his career and attacking him.

Howard: “This message is for Shaquille O’Neal,” Howard said. “First thing I want to say is, you gotta stop hating brother. You gotta stop hating! I have never in my life came at you about your basketball career, your family, your kids, anything of the sort. Because there is no need to. The world is too big to hate on another man”

Howard continued to claim that O’Neal was not just hating on him but players and athletes in Taiwan. He requested the OG ‘Superman’ to stop hating. It’s hard to believe O’Neal will pay attention to Dwight and his requests.

