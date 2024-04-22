3x All-Star Breaks Down How NBA Players Targeted People Over Their S*xuality in Locker Rooms

Gilbert Arenas of the Shanghai Sharks looks on during the warm-up session before the 22th round match against the Xinjiang Flying Tigers during the 2012/2013 CBA season in Shanghai, China, 13 January 2013.

Last year, a lawsuit was filed against Dwight Howard by a person named Stephen Harper, accusing the former NBA center of se*ual assault. After this incident, Gilbert Arenas had an interview with Howard. Referring to that interview, the host of ‘VladTV’, recently asked Arenas about the “very interesting” lawsuit and if they talked about it during the interview. Arenas denied and refused to comment much on the issue but agreed that NBA players are prone to such lawsuits. Maybe because of what happens inside the locker room?

The interviewer also brought up Howard’s ex-wife Royce Reed’s comments, claiming that at their parties, “people of every pronoun” were present. The host agreed that often the scrutiny around the se*uality of a public figure is magnified in the media spaces. Arenas brought out the example of Saucy Santana to keep his point across. When he first watched Santana’s posts, the former Wizards star commented on him for his se*ality, which caught a lot of attention.

“That’s why with the Saucy thing, people are like oh my god, you are g*y. I’m sure down-low men don’t make fun of anything,” Arenas told VladTV.

Afterward, the interviewer asked him about his “g*y teammates that never came out of the closet”. Replying to this, Arenas narrated how he and his teammates such as Nick Young used to identify someone with the se*ality. He referred to a psychological ploy that gave the game away.

“If you have me, Nick Young and like for of us in a locker room. We’re sitting here and we are trying to figure out who is g*y so we’ll do stupid sh*t like, ‘hey man, if we wasn’t in the NBA, would you have an*l s*x with a dude for $10 million?’ cuz we wanna see who reacts. That dude be like,”Yo shut yo g*y asses up’ and we look at each other like,’ we got one,’” Arenas narrated.

Through this story, the 3x NBA All-Star seems to infer that no one wants to be identified as “g*y” in the NBA community. While Nick Young joined Arenas in various shenanigans during their NBA playing career, he defended his friend Saucy Santana when Areans talked about this on his podcast. Further, Swaggy P found himself in the middle of Arenas-Santana beef too.

Saucy Santana called out Nick Young’s friendship

Arenas caught the rapper’s attention when he mocked Santana’s rapping skills in a live video call with Nick Young. He laughed at the notion of a “man with a beard” twerking it on the camera. At the same time, he mocked his former teammate Young for being roommates with Saucy Santata.

In a loaded response, Santana blasted Arenas for his comments and told him that he “makes his money” through rapping. In his NSFW rant, he claimed that Arenas watched his video again and again. Meanwhile, he also called out Young for not defending their friendship.

Later, the 3x NBA All-Star shifted his perspective on Santana after admitting that he was “thrown off” initially. At the same time, he had found ‘admiration’ for the rapper. He compared his twerking skills to Megan Thee Stallion and wondered who does it better. The rapper seemed to like the compliment, as he expressed having a crush on Arenas since he was a baby.