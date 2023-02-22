“To Say Something As Idiotic”: Dominique Wilkins Calls JJ Redick ‘Stupid’ for His Take on Stephen Curry and Larry Bird

The debate between players over their era’s supremacy is ever going. No matter how much the league changes and how much time passes by, it’s just difficult to keep such competitive spirits from butting heads. Even after their retirement, athletes rarely lose that gene that commands them to get their game and era acknowledged.

JJ Redick’s recent take on Stephen Curry and Larry Bird has restarted it once again. This time, Dominique Wilkins has stepped in to give his take and he is not holding himself back.

The Atlanta Hawks legend, monikered the Highlight reel, was on the SiriusXM show recently. The host brought in Redick’s recent argument that claimed Stephen Curry is guarded far more physically beyond the 3-pt line than Larry Bird ever was. This led to the 80s and 90s era of fans and players responding furiously to Redick.

Dominque Wilkins attempts to shut down JJ Redick

While on the Sirius XM radio show, Dominique Wilkins had a very aggressive response to Redick. Instead of being logical and rational, the legend straightaway labeled Redick’s take as stupid and idiotic. He also claimed that the 80s and 90s were much more physical and that Larry Bird played against much more physicality.

“Redick doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. What basketball were you watching to say something as idiotic as that? It’s ridiculous.” He continued: “When you can put your hand on a guy and make him go a certain way, you can put the elbow in his chest to slow him which we called slowing the guy up when he was coming down the lane. How many guys can deal with that type of pressure? And for JJ Redick who’s played this game, I am very disappointed that he said something so stupid.”

In all fairness, the highlight machine’s assessment is harsh and a clear example of misplaced anger. He is not reacting to the actual take but a misconstrued version of what Redick claimed previously.

JJ Redick’s claim did not undermine Larry Bird

The flaw in Wilkins’ argument is the ignorance with which he so easily lashed out at Redick. For a legend of his stature, this certainly looks poor on his part. Especially because Redick, in reality, gave a very different and accurate take. The entire issue started when ESPN analyst Mad Dog Russo claimed that Larry Bird was a better three-point shooter than Curry.

Russo claimed that Curry’s numbers are due to the poor physical defense on him. This exasperated Redick then responded by clarifying the argument at hand.

“When I watch, let’s say Steph Curry, for example. When I watch Steph Curry off the ball in a playoff game getting grabbed and held by Marcus smart, they’re attached to him at all times. But then when I watch Larry Bird come off a pindown and no one’s within five feet of him and they’re shooting the gap, you’re telling me one is more physical than the other? You’re telling me that’s more physical than Steph Curry being grabbed and held for 48 minutes?”

In all fairness, there is nothing wrong with what Redick suggested. Dominique is clearly a scorned legend who is unable to acknowledge just how brilliant Steph Curry really is. That being said, we are certain Larry Bird would have agreed with Redick’s take. Defenders in the 80s and 90s never guarded someone at the half line as if they could knock down a shot from there with ease.

