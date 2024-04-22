“You Are the Nikola Jokic Stopper”: Fans Divided After Dwight Howard Compares Himself to LeBron James

Dwight Howard‘s basketball career might be going through uncertain times, but the 38-year-old is killing the social media game. Currently on the lookout for another opportunity in the league, Howard is now using social media to make his case for another stint in the NBA. After the Lakers lost their first playoff game against the Nuggets, the former NBA star took a subtle jab at LeBron James by comparing his fitness and physique with that of the 39-year-old. What may sound like a wild take to many, actually managed to divide the room.

Advertisement

The Lakers’ plans against the Nuggets in the first game of the first-round playoff series fell flat on its face. They ended up losing the game 103-114 and were completely outplayed by Nikola Jokic and Co. After the loss, Howard posted on X, “Lebron 39 I’m 38! I’m still in shape ya saying that was 3 years ago but I’m still in shape lol.” This plug is just another clear indication that Superman wants another chance to revive his NBA career and end it on a better note.

Howard had actually made another similar post on the matter. He had posted a clip on Instagram reminding everyone of his defense on Jokic in the 2020 Western Conference Finals that the Lakers had won.

However, fans saw this tweet as a shot at LeBron James and that is where things went wrong for him. Surprisingly, there were a few people in the replies of his post, who believed that Howard would actually be a much better candidate than LBJ to contain Jokic. One fan even gave him the title of the ‘Jokic stopper’, saying, “You’re the Jokic Stopper. They all know that.”

Another fan wrote that Howard’s physicality would be a more viable solution against Jokic as we have seen in the past. The fan also stated that the franchise not giving him another shot is beyond comprehension.

One fan stated that the Lakers need Howard right now because all they have on their wing are a few undersized athletes, who can’t matchup to the force of the opposition.

While Howard tried to make a case for himself, maybe in hopes of playing alongside LeBron once again, a Nuggets fan account called him out for practically begging on the internet.

One simply can’t claim any superiority over LeBron and not face the wrath of his fans on the internet. A fan of King James disrespected Howard by laughing at his claim and suggested that he should never compare himself to LBJ.

Dwight Howard has kept his NBA hopes alive

Howard has had a good NBA career spanning for almost 18 years. In that time, he made eight All-Star appearances and won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Lakers. However, since 2022, he has been trying to find his way back into the NBA by keeping himself active and sharp with his involvement in foreign leagues. It shouldn’t be as hard for someone like Howard to crack a spot as it has been for him. During an interaction with Forbes, an Eastern Conference executive said, “It’s not that he can’t play, there are probably 50, maybe 75 players who Dwight Howard is better than. Maybe 100.”

However, it is Howard’s reputation that makes him an entity that nobody wants to touch with a 10-foot pole. Surprisingly, in September 2023, the Warriors were willing to give him a chance and even asked Howard to practice at their facility so they could analyze his potential. Sadly, at the end of the practice, they didn’t think that he was worth signing and he still remains an ex-NBA player and an active internet troll.