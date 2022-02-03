“If Nikola Jokic wears black Air Forces, I have no chance!”: 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert jokes about his matchup with the 2021 MVP ahead of Jazz vs Nuggets

Utah Jazz big Rudy Gobert jokes about matching up with Nikola Jokic on the bench, as both superstars are ruled out for the matchup

The Denver Nuggets made their way to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz tonight. The Nuggets, who sit on the 6th spot in the West, are 1.5 games behind the 4th seeded Jazz. Making their way to Salt Lake City, the Nuggets would be thinking about avoiding a season sweep by the Jazz. In their previous three matchups this season, the Jazz have won all three.

However, things wouldn’t be easy, as they go into play without their MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Jokic was ruled out with a toe injury.

Nikola Jokic is out for tonight’s game vs. Utah, I’m told. — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 3, 2022

If it’s any consolation for the Nuggets fans, Rudy Gobert would not be suiting up for the Jazz tonight as well. Gobert was ruled out with a knee injury whereas Donovan Mitchell is still out with the concussion he suffered against the Lakers.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as out tonight vs. the #Nuggets. — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 2, 2022

Rudy Gobert jokes about Nikola Jokic and his Air Force 1s

For any NBA player, having to sit out a contest against an opponent you enjoy playing is hard. However, the only consolation for both the bigs is that the other one is out too. Rudy Gobert decided to make light of the situation and made a joke about Jokic’s Air Force 1s.

If he wears the black air forces i got no chance https://t.co/n9568EBKOv — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) February 3, 2022

In case you missed it, Rudy Gobert was referencing the time Nikola Jokic wore the black Air Force 1s when the Nuggets had made their way to NOLA.

Black Air Force energy for Nikola Jokic 💀 @nuggets pic.twitter.com/n50lFBumsT — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) January 27, 2022

The Nuggets fans can hope Jokic can pass some of that black Air Force energy to his team from the bench. With both the Jazz stars out, the Nuggets can try and squeeze a win tonight.