“That Song is Rife With Gun Violence”: Skip Bayless Blasts Ja Morant For Interrupting Courtside Interview with YoungBoy’s Rap Lyrics

Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was courtside last night during the Grizzlies’ well-fought win against the Dallas Mavericks. Morant, who missed 9 straight games after flashing a gun on IG Live, was courtside for the first time since his suspension. But Morant has inadvertently landed in trouble again.

The game was special in more ways than one. The Grizzlies registered their 3rd straight win, and 6th since Morant last played. Moreover, Santi Aldama registered a career-high 22 points in the game. Naturally, Morant was hyped for his team and teammates. However, while Aldama was giving a courtside interview, Morant interrupted and dropped YoungBoy’s ‘Fresh Prince of Utah’ lyrics.

“IT’S A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAAA” Ja Morant is BACK 😂pic.twitter.com/2aE2xDemtT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

FS1s most popular analyst Skip Bayless took offense at Ja’s antic. He dissected the implications of the lyrics the 23-year-old quoted and put them into perspective following his recent suspension.

Skip Bayless claims Ja Morant was wrong for quoting YoungBoy

Ja Morant came under heavy fire at the beginning of March. Washington Post released a report that revealed the Grizzlies star was involved in multiple counts of violence. The 6ft 3″ point guard then, instead of managing the crisis, branded a gun on his Instagram Live. He was suspended in the immediate aftermath.

Morant then apologized, gave an exclusive interview answering all the issues, and went for counseling. But his first appearance courtside has already ruined his fairy tale return. The entire league is now discussing the rap lyrics Ja Morant quoted last night. Skip Bayless especially isn’t happy with the star. He called him out for quoting the lyrics of a song that is overflowing with mentions of guns and violence.

Bayless: “It was not a good sign that he quoted that rap lyric.” Skip further claimed: “He’s extremely excited for Aldamaa, for his team, and for himself that he is about to be back. So, he jumps in the middle of it and quotes a rap lyric ‘it’s a parade in my city, yeah.’ And it’s straight jubilation. He is just gushing with excitement on the night of being back. The problem is that that line comes from a song that is just rife with gun violence.”

Shannon Sharpe defended Morant

While Skip maintained that the lyrics to ‘Fresh Prince of Utah’ look bad in context, Shannon Sharpe claimed that he saw no problem with it. Sharpe claimed the Grizzlies star was just excited to be back and was showing his happiness over the much-deserved win and his return to the court.

He also reiterated that it’s just rap and what Ja did was the norm in a team. Players are supposed to hype each other and that is what Ja was doing. Perhaps, if things weren’t as troubled for Ja Morant, it would have been just rap. But in context, as Skip stated, it looks horrible.