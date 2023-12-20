“But I’m Small?!”: Stephen Curry Hits Back At Jaylen Brown While Cementing The Warriors Win Over Celtics

The Golden State Warriors seemed to be in trouble in their matchup against Boston Celtics as they were trailing by 17 points. However, the fourth quarter and overtime heroics of Stephen Curry allowed the Warriors to clinch a 132-126 win. During the dying seconds of the overtime, Steph even let out a couple of taunts, clapping back at Jaylen Brown for calling him “too small”.

Earlier in the contest, at one point in the third quarter, Jaylen Brown posted up on Stephen Curry and knocked down a tough and-1. After helping his team go up by 13 points, the Celtics guard scored against Curry – who got hit with his fifth foul – and did a “too small” celebration.

Steph was keeping notes. During the final seconds of the action-packed thriller, the 6ft 2” guard hit a layup despite Brown heavily contesting him. Clapping back at the Celtics leader, as he was walking back, The Baby-Faced Assassin said,

“But I’m small?!”

Coming off a 0 three-point performance, Steph redeemed himself with quite an amazing display. The two-time MVP recorded 33 points and 6 assists while shooting 6-11 from the three-point field goal.

Stephen Curry has been extremely clutch all season long

For the longest time, there was a narrative floating around, attacking Stephen Curry for not being as great a player in the clutch. For the majority part of it, the narrative was true. However, over the past few years, Curry’s performance during the final few minutes of the game has become extremely incredible. Certainly, Steph has established himself as one of the more clutch players.

However, clapping back at all the haters who still do not believe in him, the nine-time All-Star cheekily spoke about his performance late in the game.

This season, Steph has been extremely efficient during the dying moments of the game. Apart from averaging 7.5 points in the final period, the four-time champ has lodged 91 clutch points, the most in the league, on an unbelievable 72.2% true shooting percentage.

This win over the Boston Celtics is one of the most special victories for the Warriors this season. Showing a lot of character and playing with intent, the Bay Area side rallied back to erase a 17-point deficit. Even Steph spoke about the “grit and determination” that the entire team fought with.

Now, Steve Kerr’s team has improved to a 13-14 record, getting closer to a .500 record. Sitting merely two games behind the 8th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, it’ll be interesting to see just how fast can the Warriors rise in the standings.