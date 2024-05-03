Shaquille O’Neal Gives His Stamp Of Approval On Stephen Jackson’s ‘Kevin Durant To The Warriors’ Request

Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns‘ humiliating 4-0 series loss in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves has prompted speculation about their superstars’ future. The front office is keen on improving the roster, but they have little room to maneuver. And since the market for Bradley Beal is set to be the most limited, there have been countless rumors sprouting around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Trading Booker is out of the question for the franchise, which leaves Durant, whom they spent a fortune to acquire. The veteran forward will turn 36 in September and realistically has only a year or two of top-level basketball left in him, something retired NBA man, Stephen Jackson to propose a move to the Golden State Warriors on an episode of the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast. On the latest episode of the Unplugged podcast, the former Warriors player suggested that the team bring him back to the Bay Area for one last dance,

“[Kevin Durant] ain’t got much time left. Man, go out and finish your time out in Golden State, bro. I mean, s**t, it can’t get no worse.”

Jackson suggested a trade package including Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and potentially Klay Thompson for Durant could be enough for the Warriors to land the two-time Finals MVP.

Shaquille O’Neal seemingly agrees with the idea as he shared Jackson’s blockbuster trade idea on his Instagram stories.

While Jackson’s suggestion is enticing, it may not be feasible. Wiggins and Thompson had underwhelming campaigns this season, while Looney averaged only 16.1 minutes per game, his fewest since the 2019-20 campaign. None of the three or even a package of them all is worth trading Durant for, who had another exceptional All-NBA caliber season. If it is pulled off, KD’s return to Golden State would be the biggest move of the summer, but it’s extremely unlikely because the Warriors do not have the means to do it.

Suns are not ready to give up on their super team just yet

While rumors were rife that the Suns could blow up their top-heavy roster to build a more balanced team, owner Mat Ishbia shot down those suggestions in his exit interview on Wednesday. He told reporters that the Suns will run it back next season with the same starting five that got swept in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the front office will focus on improving the roster depth.

Ishbia boldly claimed that despite the current roster’s humiliating 4-0 series loss against the Timberwolves, only three teams in the NBA wouldn’t switch positions with the Suns.

Ishbia’s comments suggest Phoenix won’t entertain any trade talks involving Durant. They’ve hitched their wagon to the veteran forward and intend to try and win a championship with him.