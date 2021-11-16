“But it was Anthony Davis, so there was no shame in that”: Lonzo Ball holds no grudges against the LA Lakers for trading him to the New Orleans Pelicans

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball talks about being traded from the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. Lonzo revealed he didn’t take the trade personally.

NBA trades and free-agent signings often make certain relationships sour in the league. These include relations with the organization, teammates, and fans. In the past, we have seen superstars like James Harden and Kyrie Irving become overnight villains for wanting out of a particular franchise.

In 2019, the LA Lakers acquired Anthony Davis in a blockbuster deal. The trade sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and a couple of first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans.

At the time, many were surprised by the organization’s decision to trade Lonzo. The second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo had created a lot of buzz around himself via his father LaVar Ball’s controversial statements. The Lakers president at that time, Magic Johnson saw huge potential in the Chino Hills sensation.

Nonetheless, things didn’t work out as predicted, with Lonzo being traded to the Pelicans eventually. The former UCLA player holds no grudges against his former team, the LA Lakers.

Lonzo Ball didn’t take the Lakers trading him personally.

Lonzo played two seasons with the LA Lakers. The 6″6′ point guard showed a high basketball IQ in his debut year itself, impressing everyone with his passing ability. However, Lonzo struggled with his shooting. Many found his way of shooting the ball unorthodox.

In his two years with the Lakers, the point guard averaged 10.0 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds on a 38.0% shooting from the field and dismal 43.7% from the free-throw line. The Lakers didn’t make it past the regular season in both his years in LA.

The 24-year old recently spoke about his trade from the Lakers. Lonzo holds no hard feelings for his former team.

“It was different for me,” Ball said to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson. “I know it’s part of the business, but it was the first time I felt like somebody didn’t really want me in a way, I guess. But it was Anthony Davis, so there was no shame in that. He’s one of the best players to ever play.”

However, since he departed from LA, Lonzo has shown an upward trend in his graph as a player. The former UCLA player is currently shooting 41.6% from the 3-point line, a vast improvement from his rookie years. Lonzo, who was criticized for his shooting form earlier, has changed his way of shooting the ball.

After playing two seasons in New Orleans, Lonzo was traded to the Chicago Bulls during this off-season. The trade to the Bulls has proved to be one of the best things that happened to him. The Bulls are currently 9-4 and the third seed in the eastern conference.

Lonzo’s statements speak volumes of him as an individual. The 24-year old is aware that his being traded for AD was a commercial decision. Nonetheless, the trade has worked wonders for both.