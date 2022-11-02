Shaquille O’Neal Owned Rolls-Royce Comes as a Freebie With $9.3 Million Texas Mansion

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal arrives with the winner s trophy after the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is easily one of the most identifiable athletes of the modern era. The former Lakers superstar made himself a global celebrity and his ventures into the world of entertainment only added to his allure.

With that level of fame, inevitably comes an abundance of riches. The Big Diesel earned $292 million in mere salary as a player and has a net worth of $400 million today.

Also read: “$10 Million for 3 Albums”: Shaquille O’Neal Was Once Offered Crazy Alternative Career, Right After Getting Drafted

A series of brilliant investments along with a career in the entertainment industry helped Shaq keep his empire going. And when you have an empire that big, you need wheels worthy of the riches adorning it too.

Shaq has been sighted in a variety of stellar automobiles. Choppers, SUVs, Sedans, you name it and there are high chances the Big Diesel has a top-tier variant of the same.

However, it does appear that one of his bevy of cars is available for sale. Albeit with a caveat – it comes with a $9 million mansion.

Which of Shaq’s cars is available in a deal with a $9.3 million mansion?

The Big Diesel, while known for being a goofy character, does know how to land it in style too. As part of that appearance, as an accessory, Shaq owned a Rolls-Royce Phantom in Salamanca Blue. The 2004 variant is as classy as they come and would make a prize addition to any collection.

But it appears O’Neal is done with his once shiny, new plaything for good. As part of a deal to sell a mansion worth $9.3 million, it would appear the realtor has made the car available as a throw-in.

The luxurious mansion which can get you a Rolls-Royce with it, however, isn’t owned by O’Neal. Instead, a certain Toke Ettahadieh holds the listing for the mansion, which was only constructed in 2021.

Originally valued at $321,000, Shaq’s Rolls-Royce is bound to be worth at least as much if not more, today. Regardless, 18 odd years after its launch, the Phantom finds itself as a mere throw-in to a mega real estate deal.

The world of multi-millionaires is difficult to comprehend and news of such a real estate opportunity is bound to have a similar effect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

Does this imply that Shaquille O’Neal has enough cars to discard a Rolls-Royce, just like that?

Well, for someone worth $400 million, that would seem to be the case. Add the fact that Shaq already has an established vehicle collection, as stated earlier, and things become clearer.

Tony Montana’s Cadillac Eldorado from Scarface, A “Shaq F1” plated Ferrari 355 F1 Spider, and his Dodge Challenger Convertible a.k.a “Shaqcat” headline a wide array of supercars. Rolls-Royces like the one being sold with the mansion are aplenty in said collection.

Rolls-Royces appear to be one of Shaq’s means of flexing his wealth too. The Big Diesel had famously gifted a young LeBron James a Rolls-Royce Phantom too, during their time together at Cleveland.

Regardless, there’s an open offer to own a mansion and a Shaq-used Rolls Royce. Will both properties pass on to NBA royalty itself, or will the Phantom see a new owner soon?

Also read: “If You Have a $100, Rip It In Half!”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Had Some Bizzare Financial Advice for The Youth of America