“$10 Million for 3 Albums”: Shaquille O’Neal Was Once Offered Crazy Alternative Career, Right After Getting Drafted

Shaquille O’Neal is the ideal of what most young boys probably want to be when they grow up.

During his time in the NBA, the man was just about unstoppable. And when it was all said and done, he went down as one of the greatest players of all time, arguably the greatest at his position.

This alone is insane. But it doesn’t stop there.

Shaq then continued to go strong with his life, using his money in the smartest way imaginable – investing. And now, the man has a massive net worth of $400 million.

But, despite his many talents, there is one more that nobody gives the credit it truly deserves. In fact, it was this very talent that could have potentially convinced him to refrain from playing a single game in the NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal was once offered $10 million to become a rapper

Shaquille O’Neal truly is one for roasts, and he likes to have fun… all the time. Heck, that’s how he irritates poor old Charles Barkley on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’, right?

In many ways, Shaq just needed someone to help him out a bit with his rhymes and flow, for him to be successful as a rapper. And evidently, a few legendary professionals in the field felt the same way.

Frankly, we understand why Shaquille O’Neal never took this offer.

For starters, 3 albums are a big deal. That’s a lot of music to create for someone who has never created even a single song.

And on top of that, basketball is far easier a job to have, especially when you can just bully the competition, and dunk over most of them.

Still, the opportunity was there if he wanted it.

It may be crazy to think, but there is an alternate universe somewhere, where Shaq is a successful hip-hop artist… and also one where he regrets losing his chance at the NBA.

Really, let’s be honest, it could’ve gone either way.

Shaquille O’Neal’s infamous diss at Kobe Bryant

You can’t talk about Shaquille O’Neal rapping without mentioning his hilarious diss at Kobe Bryant all those years ago.

For context here, Kobe had just lost to the Boston Celtics in his First ever Finals without Shaq. And well, here is how the Big Diesel reacted.

Just absolute class, right?

All jokes aside, these moments do make a person wish for more verses by Shaquille O’Neal. But all we can do is hope that one day he just up and decides to do it.

Until then, we wait.

