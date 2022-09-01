3 NFL Fantasy Sleeper Picks That Could Win You Your League Including Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce

NFL Fantasy Sleepers 2022 : It is finally that time of year where most fantasy drafts are taking place. Here are some tips.

This article won’t be stating the obvious. When I talk about sleeper picks, I won’t be referring to taking Christian McCaffrey or Josh Allen. However, I will tell u players that most people are not high on, but should be.

#1 – David Njoku

I remember having Njoku on my team a few seasons ago and he was not a starting caliber tight end. However, in a deep 14 team league I was forced to start him on a bye week. But this season might be the year he turns it around.

After receiving a rich contract from the Browns just this offseason, Njoku is stepping up to take a bigger part in the offense. With Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry both gone, the targets for Njoku will increase.

Njoku is playing with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples Jones as the starting wide receivers. I expect the Browns to be losing a lot this year so they will be turning to the pass game more often than not.

Njoku also has Jacoby Brissett throwing to him until Deshaun Watson is back. When Brissett has started the past 3 seasons, he has given tight ends almost 30% of his total targets. Njoku is definitely the clear TE 1 on the Browns.

BOOM! Browns sign Njoku to four-year deal! Watch his highlights HERE: https://t.co/HKfDPKwKe4 — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) May 27, 2022

#2 – Brandin Cooks

Cooks has one thing in similarity with Njoku and it is that the quarterback is not a great one. However, Cooks is the only reliable target in the Houston Texans’ offense.

Cooks has put up a 1,000 yard receiving season 6 times out of the last 7 years. Cooks always finds a way to produce, regardless of the situation around him. He is one of the most underrated route runners in the league.

Mills and Cooks have already formed a great connection from last year. With a better run game and better offensive line, Cooks production should only increase.

Cooks’ ADP is currently lower than players such as AJ Brown, Michael Pittman, and Terry McLaurin. These are all better players than Cooks but he might have a season on par or better than those guys.

#3 – Dameon Pierce

Pierce has become one of the worst kept fantasy sleepers over the past few weeks. Over the same past few weeks, he has proven himself time and time again in the preseason.

Pierce, a rookie, has taken the Texans starting running back position by storm from Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. Burkhead is now solely a pass catching back for the Texans.

Welcome to the Dameon Pierce (#31) experience pic.twitter.com/O2CsDyEpvA — Winks (@HaydenWinks) August 14, 2022

More than anything, Pierce is bound to get a solid role in the Houston offense. They even released Mack to show their faith in Pierce. He has also passed the eye test with flying colors. Try to snag Pierce in the 6th round if possible.

