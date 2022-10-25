“Buy Those Cops Some New Cars”: When Shaquille O’Neal Got Ford to Donate Cars to Police Department During 1992 LA Riots

1994 FILE PHOTO; Orlando, FL, USA; Shaquille O’Neal of the Orlando Magic in action against the Golden State Warriors at the Orlando Arena during the 1994 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is a living legend worth some $400 million bucks. He used his money to help the LA Police during the 1992 riots.

The legend of Shaquille O’Neal grows by the day. Even when he’s spent thousands of hours sharing his story, the world possibly knows only half of everything that transpired in his life.

But amongst his stories, there are common themes of generosity and kindness. Shaq believed in giving back to the community. So, when he began to make the big bucks, O’Neal started his charity work.

He showed that same spirit during the LA riots of 1992. While the city was burning, O’Neal was concerned for the safety of the cops in the midst of destruction.

To help them out, he teamed up with Ford and the LA Police Department. He believed the best way to help them out would be to get them a few more cars. So, Shaquille O’Neal decided to sponsor one, while Ford and the LAPD also sponsored one each.

Shaquille O’Neal wrote about teaming up with Ford in his book

O’Neal was brought up in a military family. His stepfather, who was the only governing father figure in his childhood, had instilled in Shaq the need to respect authority and give back to the community.

Always a supporter of the police force, Shaq found the perfect opportunity to execute both his father’s constant teachings.

In his book ‘Shaq Uncut,’ Shaquille O’Neal detailed:

“When the LA riots broke out in 1992, I called up Lester and told him, “We’ve got to buy those cops some new cars.” He said, “Shaq, they have a budget for that.” I didn’t care. I love law enforcement, and I love cops. I was already starting to go through the Police Academy, so I figured it couldn’t hurt from a public relations standpoint. I had a deal with Ford, so I said, “Hey, here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to have these cars and you can stand up on the stage with me when we give them out.” Ford paid for one, I paid for one, and the LA Police Department paid for one. It was good for me, good for Ford, and good for the LA cops. A win-win-win, I think they call that.”

Diesel has served multiple roles in law enforcement

At the time of writing the book, Shaq was still not involved with the police station. He was still hopeful of becoming a cop.

And we all know, Shaq is not a wind that can easily be stopped. He has sufficiently fulfilled his dream of being a cop.

The 7’1″ Lakers legend is an honorary Deputy Marshal. He is also in the reserve police forces for Florida, Arizona, and California.

Recently, Shaq also became a part of the Sheriff’s office in Henry County. He works as the director of community relations.

