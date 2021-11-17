“Stephen Curry getting louder MVP chants than Kevin Durant in Brooklyn now?!”: Warriors superstar gets an incredible reaction from fans during 37 point showing against the Nets

Stephen Curry gets loud MVP chants in Kevin Durant’s home as he concludes the night with 37 points and 9s on 63% from the field.

Golden State Warriors solidified their position as one of the best teams in the NBA tonight. The blowout victory over Brooklyn Nets came after Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown took shots at the Warriors prior to the game. Stephen Curry had the last laugh as he led his team to a 12-2 record, the best in NBA right now.

Curry cooked the Nets with 37 points on 63% FG and Barclay’s centre erupted in MVP chants for the Warriors point guard. The fact that this happened in KD’s homecourt makes it more special. The chants came when Brooklyn was still in lead and they were much louder for Steph than for Durant.

Nets’ starting forward Bruce Brown mocked Curry before the game when he said, “Steph is a good player, I guess(laughing)”. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history showed him that he is in fact “good”. GSW defied the weak schedule narrative by defeating Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets with a double-digit differential. They look to add some more easy wins on the east coast before returning to the Bay.

Stephen Curry makes a stronger case for MVP against Kevin Durant

KD and Curry are the front runners for MVP this season and it’s too soon to predict who will ultimately win it. However, Chef Curry has made a strong case for himself after the Nets game. The Slim Reaper still leads the league in scoring with Curry right behind him.

Durant experienced an off night for the first time this season, finishing the game with just 19 points on 31.3% from the field. Golden State’s no.1 ranked defense definitely deserves some credit for this. It is rare for a team with Kevin Durant and James Harden to score below 100 but the dubs restricted them to 99.

One bad bad game by KD will not determine the outcome of the MVP race, however, Curry is letting him know he is not that far behind. Adding Klay to this mix will only bring harder times for the rest of the league. The 2020-21 scoring champion has been rather inconsistent this season. But previous trends suggest he finds his groove somewhere around the 25th game every season.

Steph concluded the monstrous game with 37 points, 5 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 9 3PM doing it all for the Warriors.

