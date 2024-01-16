Hyped For Rudy Gobert’s Free Throw, Anthony Edwards Blatantly Calls Kawhi Leonard ‘Old’ In Wolves Win Over The Clippers

It is the rule of nature that the younger generation eventually takes the torch and carries on, something that happens in the NBA as well. However, Anthony Edwards mocking and trash-talking Kawhi Leonard’s age is something not a lot of people expected would happen in the Wolves-Clippers matchup. The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at home, defeating them with a 105-109 win. But what was even more interesting was Anthony Edwards calling Kawhi Leonard ‘old’ during crucial free throws of the game.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WolvesClips/status/1746955889309835297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

During the final minute of the game, Rudy Gobert was at the free-throw line, draining crunch-time free throws that helped the Timberwolves seal the deal. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards was mocking Kawhi Leonard’s age, calling him old.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EvInFour/status/1747013161188774225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What’s ironic is the fact that Leonard is the youngest star among the Clippers’ big four of Westbrook, Harden, and PG13. And not just that but an X(Formerly Twitter) user even heard Edwards calling Leonard old.

The whole ordeal started when the Clippers players on the floor and the bench started to make fun of Rudy Gobert airballing free throws earlier in the game. Unfortunately for the Clippers, their mocking came back to haunt them as Gobert went on to sink four consecutive free throws, tipping the game in their favor.

Advertisement

No wonder Anthony Edwards was hyped and chose to dish some mocking of his own as the Clippers were doing before. And by the end of the final buzzer, it was Minnesota coming out with a win.

Anthony Edwards led the way in scoring for the Timberwolves. He finished the game with 33 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals. Edwards also shot the ball stupendously, having 62.5% from the field and going 50% from the three-point line.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WolvesClips/status/1746709311957397676?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And to add more insult to injury, Edwards also had a tough fadeaway over the former two-time Defensive Player of the Year, banking it in. No wonder he decided to take a shot at Leonard during crunch time.

Anthony Edwards’ feelings towards the Clippers

Anthony Edwards was the number-one overall pick in 2020 by the Minnesota Timberwolves. And it did not take him long to become the face of the Wolves and take over the helm as the team’s next leader.

A while ago, Edwards had shared his joy of playing the Clippers. For Edwards, the fact that he got to defend so many players who would prefer to tackle him on isolation plays is something Ant has always looked forward to. When asked how he felt, Edwards said, “So you’ve got to take pride in that challenge and try to stand ‘em up.”

Despite being mocked and losing the game to Edwards and the Wolves, Kawhi Leonard was all praises about the 22-year-old guard. Leonard spoke to a reporter who asked him how he felt about Edwards’ game.

Leonard went on to say, “He’s doing great, he’s patient. He’s one of the guys I’ve seen since his rookie year. Year by year, he’s gradually getting better. One of the toughest players in the league.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SneakerReporter/status/1746745352995127407?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Anthony Edwards has been a focal point of the Timberwolves success. He had an instant impact on the squad after his arrival. Within four years of the league, he’s already taken over the team, leading them in points and also to the number one spot in the Western Conference.

Let’s see how far the Timberwolves can go in the playoffs this season.