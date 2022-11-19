Byron Scott, Who Mastered the Art of Guarding Michael Jordan, Placed Chris Paul over Kyrie Irving

Coachability is one of the most desirable characteristics of an NBA player. Eras and styles apart, arguably the most valuable attribute any player could have is adapting to coaching styles and systems nonchalantly.

Byron Scott was a former NBA star who played for the Lakers. He famously explained how he had mastered the art of defending Michael Jordan. He claimed that the way to do it was by praising his good shots and never talking trash with him.

Later, Scott shifted to the coaching landscape. Scott proved to be quite the successful coach, especially in the early days of his career, winning Coach of the Year in 2008. The former Laker was also the head coach in two separate All-Star games.

With Scott having served as head coach and assistant to various franchises including the Sacramento Kings, the New Jersey Nets, the New Orleans Hornets, The Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers, he sure coached a lot of stars during their NBA careers.

In an interview with former teammate Michael Cooper, Scott went on to discuss the best and worst players he coached during his time. And an unsurprising name popped up as Scott’s pick for the best player to coach – the “Point God”, Chris Paul.

What did Byron Scott have to say about his former protege, Chris Paul?

Scott and Cooper entered into a discussion regarding the coachability of various stars in the league. The first two names that popped up in the good list, were Baron Davis and Chris Paul.

Right as he mentioned Chris Paul, Scott doubled down on his take and called Chris Paul, “the easiest superstar I’ve ever had to coach”. Quite the statement indeed from someone who had an 18-year coaching run in the NBA.

Young guards are generally considered tough assignments by coaches. However, it would appear CP3 was one to buck the trend. The superstar took off in New Orleans and established himself as one of the top guards in the league quite quickly.

CP3 being quite the sponge and absorbing the wisdom of his “COTY” caliber coach could definitely have played a part here. Paul was head and shoulders above any young guard at his time and put the league on notice from Day 1.

Cooper and Scott go on to describe how the level at which a player buys into the team’s system is a good metric for coachability. And as we all are aware, CP3 is quite an example of adaptability in the league. Paul, despite not having a championship to his name, has elevated every team he has played for almost instantaneously.

Point God for a reason indeed. Having played under various coaches, Paul’s malleability certainly added layers to his game and made him what he is.

Who are some of the bigger names to have been coached by Byron Scott?

As an assistant, Scott started his coaching career at Sacramento Kings. Specializing in perimeter shooting, Scott was part of a coaching crew that catered to the likes of Mike Bibby, Vlade Divac, Peja Stojakovic, and Chris Webber.

At his first head coaching job, Byron Scott took over the New Jersey Nets in 2000. Jason Kidd, Kenyon Martin, and the like formed the core of his Nets squad. The Nets even managed an NBA Finals appearance under Scott’s guidance.

After moving on to New Orleans, Scott got his hands on the prodigious talent that was Chris Paul. However, Paul didn’t have any star teammates at NOLA, with David West arguably being his best Hornet teammate.

Scott just about missed out on an opportunity to coach LeBron James as he joined Cleveland next, right after “The Decision”. An aging Baron Davis and later a young Kyrie Irving, however, were coached by Scott at the Cavs. In fact, this means that by claiming CP3 was the easiest to coach, he has placed him over Irving.

Byron Scott then went on to coach his beloved Lakers during a tough time for the team. Kobe Bryant was on his last legs and the Lakers were a lottery team. Youngsters like D’Angelo Russell were the only other “star” caliber players around.

Quite a few stars’ names in that 18-year tenure indeed. Jason Kidd, Kobe Bryant, and Chris Webber in particular were among the most talented players of their eras. But Chris Paul stands alone at the top, when it comes to coachability, at least in Scott’s eyes.

