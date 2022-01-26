“James Harden is soloing the LeBron James and the Lakers!”: A graphic shows how much the Nets star has had to keep their game against LA competitive

Graphic during Lakers vs Nets shows just how much James Harden is doing to keep the Nets in the game

James Harden may have started off the season a bit slowly. But boy has his game picked up since then.

In the last 5 games, the man has been averaging 23.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 11.6 assists, while shooting 44.7% from the field.

But, while those numbers look pretty good, it appears that the Beard has unlocked another level. And frankly, it has been much needed.

The Lakers have come into Brooklyn with a healthy Anthony Davis by their side now. And frankly, they look far more threatening with that rim presence now. And as consequence, they have been far tougher to play against on both ends of the floor.

So, how are the Nets still in the game, considering that do not have Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving on the floor?

Well, let’s just say, the man they have on the floor has been absolutely spectacular.

Also Read: “Joel Embiid wants to team-up with LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard!”: NBA Executive confirms 76ers star could be part of a big-three come next season

A graphic shows just how much James Harden is doing by himself for the Brooklyn Nets against the Lakers

Before we say anything else here, how about we just show you the graphic this whole story is about?

Harden is out here HOOPIN’ 😳 pic.twitter.com/w32xmClDeI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2022

At the time of writing, his box score has further ballooned up to an incredible 33 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists. That is his 35th career 30-point triple-double, which is impressive to say the least.

For somebody who has been rumored to be a bit unhappy with life in Brooklyn, the man is still putting up incredible performances for the team. Heck, they might even win the game off his performance, despite the Lakers’ performance in the game so far.

As things stand though, the score stands at 104-89, with the Lakers in the lead in the 4th quarter.

Also Read: “The Miami Heat have shown us with or without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry that they’re real”: Dwyane Wade sends out a stern warning to the league