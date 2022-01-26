“The Miami Heat have shown us with or without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry that they’re real”: Dwyane Wade sends out a stern warning to the league 

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade warns the league about the Miami Heat, stating they have won with and without their star players.

Dwyane Wade is Miami’s favorite child, having played 15 seasons for the Heat franchise. The TNT analyst brought the city of Miami three NBA championships and was the Finals MVP when they won their first title. Though retired now, Wade still shares a close association with the organization.

Pat Riley and co have given their franchise a complete new facelift, acquiring valuable players via trade. The front office has done an impressive job of drafting supreme talent. The Heat is currently the no.1 seed in the eastern conference with a 30-17 record, despite many of its player’s missing games.

Erik Spoelstra is the best coach in the NBA

Head coach Erik Spoelstra proves yet again why he should go down as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. Spoelstra has been part of the Big 3 and the rebuilding process for the Heat. The 2020 Orlando Bubble is a testament to his ability as a coach.

Recently, D-Wade sent out a stern warning to the league, telling them to be aware of the Heat.

Dwyane Wade believes the Miami Heat are for real this season.

The Heat is only one win away from being dethroned as the no.1 seed in the east. Nonetheless, the team has been nothing short of impressive this season. Their star players Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Kyle Lowry have only played 14 games together.

The likes of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have added a lot of depth to the shooting of the roster. The Heat recently discovered a hidden gem in the Turkish big man Omer Yurtseven. Thus the Heat is an all-round roster with good depth.

Heat legend D-Wade sung praises of the team, stating that everyone in the league had their eyes on the South Beach team.

“This looks like a team every one in the league has their eyes on and should watch out for…the Heat have shown – with Jimmy [Butler], without Jimmy, with Bam [Adebayo], without Bam, with Kyle [Lowry], without Kyle – they’re for real.” – D-Wade 🔥

(Via the Miami Herald)

The Heat currently ranks second in the league when it comes to 3-point shooting and a top 5 team in free-throw shooting.

With Victor Oladipo aiming for a return in February, it is scary hours for the eastern conference ahead.