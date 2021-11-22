“Cade Cunningham really proving why he was drafted as the #1 pick!”: NBA Twitter goes berserk as the rookie becomes the youngest player in Pistons history to record a triple-double

In a fiery Pistons-Lakers matchup, Cade Cunningham becomes the youngest player in franchise history, and 8th youngest ever to record a triple-double.

Cade Cunningham had a rather slow start to his professional NBA career. After scoring only 2 points in his debut, the Detroit Pistons rookie received a lot of flak for his poor outings and inefficient shooting. However, it seems as if Cade has finally found his rhythm over the past few games, and has been proving his naysayers wrong.

The 6-foot-6 guard followed his 19-point, 6-rebounds, and 6-assists performance with a huge triple-double against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Little Caesars Arena. In a feisty competition, that saw LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart get ejected following a massive brawl, Cunningham silently recorded 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists, in a tough 121-116 loss against LAL.

Cade played perfectly played the role of helping Jerami Grant, who had an outstanding 36-point night. And recording his 13-point triple-double, the #1 pick of the 2021 Draft joins legends Grant Hill and Dave DeBusschere as the third rookie in Pistons history to record a triple-double.

Cade Cunningham becomes youngest player in Pistons history to put up a TRIPLE-DOUBLE 8th-youngest in NBA HISTORY pic.twitter.com/x9Ogx5hwvV — Overtime (@overtime) November 22, 2021

At the age of 20 years and 57 days old, Cunningham is also the youngest player in franchise history, and the 8th youngest (LaMelo, Fultz, Doncic, Lonzo, LeBron, Dennis Smith Jr., Lamar Odom) in league history to record a triple-double.

NBA Twitter reacts to Cade Cunningham dropping a historic 13-point triple-double

Of course, winning the contest would’ve helped Cade enjoy his historic night. When asked about the performance putting him in the record books, he said:

“I’m still going to go home kind of sour that we lost.”

“I think we did a lot of good things today. It’s just another step we need to take. Now we know we need to close out fourth quarters better. … Winning the game would feel better than (the triple-double).”

Asked Cade Cunningham about his first triple double: “I’m still going to go home kind of sour that we lost.” #Pistons pic.twitter.com/gnh9WydhPQ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 22, 2021

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as soon as Cunningham notched the triple-double.

he’s better than jalen turquoise — (@TuckerDeepRight) November 22, 2021

Better than Leejected — Nick (@nickdelpizzahut) November 22, 2021

Cade Cunningham gets a triple double in less than 20 games in the league. A Jazz player hasn’t had one in the regular season since the George W Bush admin. https://t.co/r5R4KmQuo4 — Josh (@jsjjazzfan78) November 22, 2021

ROTY breakin records already — Jacob Nurmi (@jacobbbnurmi) November 22, 2021

Even though the Pistons lost the game, the Pistons and their fans would be super elated seeing Cunningham get into his groove. Over the past four games now, he has been averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 2.2 steals.

Now that Cade Cunningham has found his rhythm, there is no doubt, he’ll help the Pistons find its winning ways.