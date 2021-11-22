“Russell Westbrook doesn’t want any of that Stewart smoke, bro was just acting!”: NBA Twitter reacts as a scuffle breaks between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook gets trolled by NBA Twitter for his reaction during the scuffle between LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers are back to .500, as they beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116 tonight. It was a hard-fought game, which also included an actual fight. The Lakers, who had just gotten LeBron James back from injury, lost him early due to his 2nd career ejection. It was early in the 3rd Quarter when LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were both going for a rebound after a free throw. LBJ seemed to have hit Stewart with his elbow, which resulted in bleeding. This led to a scuffle, where both the players had to be ejected.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

When the two got ejected, the Lakers were down by 8 points. However, Anthony Davis, with his 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook, with his 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, led the Lakers to their 9th win of the season.

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook and his stance during the fight

Russell Westbrook may not be one of the biggest guys on the floor, but he has one of the biggest hearts and would do anything for his team. During the scuffle between LBJ and Stewart though, Russ looked like he didn’t want any of that smoke, and that makes sense.

NBA Twitter had a gala time sending reactions out over the same.

Whether Russ may be a part of the fight or not, he sure did fight for the Lakers, helping them rally to a win later.