Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s Race for ROTY ‘Changes Nightly’ Says Skip Bayless

There is still no clear frontrunner between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year honors this season. Until recently, many debated that the Indiana Fever star had finally pulled ahead, even if it was barely by the skin of her teeth. This has all come off the back of the Chicago Sky recording a massive 93-85 win against the Las Vegas Aces recently.

During the contest, Chennedy Carter stole the show, with 34 points in just over 30 minutes. In his analysis of the game, Skip Bayless chose to focus on Angel Reese’s 13 points. Looks like the Chicago Sky icon is the favorite for the crown now. Bayless took to X and wrote,

“I still have Angel slightly for R of the Y over Caitlin. She had 13 and 10 tonight in a massive Chicago upset at Vegas. (Yes, Chenedy Carter took the game over with 34 attack-mode points.) Hard to look past Caitlin’s record-shattering turnovers. But this race changes nightly.”

To be fair to Bayless, despite his vehement discrediting of Clark, he did admit that the race is changing on a nightly basis. Earlier this week on an episode of Undisputed, the sports commentator had again taken Reese’s side in the ROTY debate and said,

“I would have to, at the halfway point, go with Angel [Reese] over Caitlin [Clark]… Caitlin Clark now has 42 more turnovers than any other player in the league… It’s hard to overcome that… I look at what Angel has done on the offensive glass. It’s beyond comprehension to me that she has 35 more offensive rebounds than anybody in the league as a rookie…”

That said, this performance is a big win for Angel in particular. After all, along with her 13 points, she also did have 10 rebounds and 3 assists, something that came up big win it mattered most.

Of course, things could still change, and the ball is squarely in Caitlin Clark’s court now. Can she beat out her rival in the next game? Or will she have to suffer defeat against the dominance of Angel Reese?