Weeks After Talking About Tom Brady’s $375M Paycheck, Caitlin Clark Vehemently Rejects the Notion of Being a Broadcaster

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark lives and breathes basketball. The game has been crucial throughout her entire life. In a recent appearance on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, she revealed her desire to be more than a player once she retires. She brought up Tom Brady’s post-retirement endeavors as a point of inspiration, but has recently made it clear that broadcasting isn’t for her.

Clark still has much of her career ahead of her. She is entering her sophomore season in the WNBA following a historic rookie year. Although it’s easy to fall victim to the moment, she remains level-headed while keeping her eyes peeled regarding the future.

The 23-year-old guard has a great understanding of what she wants to pursue once her career is over. Many athletes make the transition to media to stay close to their sport of expertise. Clark has been adamant about her feelings against that path, and her recent comments further amplify her feelings.

Fever stars Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner, and Clark came together to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s May magazine cover. A part of their media obligations consisted of the girls playing a game to test how well they knew each other.

Eventually, it was Clark’s turn to find out how well her teammates know her. The question that she posed was what Clark would be doing career-wise if she didn’t play basketball. Boston suggested a sports broadcaster, which led to Clark expressing a strong distaste.

“Definitely not,” Clark said in response to Boston’s answer. “I don’t want to do that.”

Clark’s response may have come as a surprise to her teammates, but it isn’t something she hasn’t spoken about. It was only a few weeks back when she confessed her aspirations to remain close to basketball following her playing career.

“I’m not going to want to still be on the sidelines, probably,” Clark said. “Maybe I’ll be up in a suite, like a general manager or something fun like that, I don’t know.” Letterman responded by bringing up NFL legend Tom Brady, who has turned into a commentator for Fox Sports.

His insertion of the seven-time Super Bowl champion downplayed the status of a commentator. Brady is earning $375 over 10 years as part of his media contract. Nonetheless, the money doesn’t entice Clark. She came to Brady’s defense in that moment.

“Well, that paycheck he’s getting is pretty nice,” Clark said. “He owns the [Las Vegas] Raiders, that’s not too bad. He’s just doing it all.”

Clark doesn’t have anything against broadcasters or the career in general. She even defended Brady while acknowledging how great the money is in the media. Regardless, she remains more enamored with Brady’s ownership stake with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As things stand, Clark’s reign over the WNBA won’t be ending anytime soon. The interesting part comes with what she will do once her career is over. Only time will tell, but her words suggest greatness will follow her for a long time.