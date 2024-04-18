Caitlin Clark Blocks NFL Legend Antonio Brown on Twitter After a Series of Vulgar Tweets Targeting Indiana Fevers Star

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark has been in the news for a tremendous four-season run in college basketball. Fans have filled the 22-year-old with praise and love all over social media. Furthermore, Clark is also getting flowers from several veterans and stars of the NBA and other American league sports, such as the NFL. However, things might have gone a bit too far following the comments of the former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on X (now Twitter).

The Super Bowl LV champion recently posted a series of questionable tweets about the incoming WNBA rookie, which quickly caught the attention of the fans and Clark herself. On his X page, Brown wrote, “Caitlin Clark looks like she keep it hairy.”

Though fans quickly called out the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player in the replies, that didn’t stop Brown from going even further. AB quoted the above tweet with a Mel Gibson reference and wrote, “Mel Gibson NIL razor deal with ManScaped coming soon #CTESPN.”

However, Brown’s trolls were all spotted by Caitlin Clark, who decided to take some action on it. She immediately blocked the NFL legend following the series of uncalled tweets. Brown, however, didn’t seem to back down, as he even shared a screenshot of the former NCAA star blocking him on X. Captioning this post, AB wrote, “Cracker of the Day #CTESPN Blocked by Cousin It.”

Even though NFL fans have the utmost sympathy for AB for whatever he went through in his career, his antics never fail to astonish everyone. Many fans contend that Brown’s troll personality has earned him quite a notorious reputation within his professional field. Moreover, it was not the first time the former wide receiver was blocked by an athlete due to his antics.

NFL star Damar Hamlin also blocked Brown for trolling his injury

During a Monday Night NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January last year, Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest in an attempt to make a tackle. Hamlin was hospitalized in a critical condition and was released nine days later.

Hamlin’s injury had raised several concerns in the NFL, with many even praying for the speedy recovery of the Buffalo Bills safety. However, Antonio Brown did not hold back as he tweeted a distasteful post trolling Hamlin’s injury condition, a year later.

This resulted in him getting immediately blocked by the Bills star. Damar Hamlin was upset about this incident and recently unleashed a rant against the ex-NFL star’s incessant trolling.

In response to AB, Hamlin wrote,

“I pray God don’t ever let me turn into a burnt out old head like you…I used to look up to you damn near s**t sad frfr. Talk bout a clone bring the real AB back!”

Antonio Brown also responded with several tweets to hit back at Hamlin. Perhaps, this is the start of a new beef in the NFL that seems nowhere close to getting squashed anytime soon. And, AB is breaking his records, even off the field.