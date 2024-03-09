Caitlin Clark Breaks Stephen Curry’s Record, Continues Dominant Final Season with Iowa Hawkeyes

Another day, another record in the books for Caitlin Clark. The 22-year-old has become an unstoppable force in the world of college basketball. Days after becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA’s history, Clark has now surpassed Stephen Curry for the most NCAA three-pointers made all-time(men’s & women’s) in a single season. As Clark continues to break more records, Iowa is slowly stretching its dominant run this season.

Advertisement

In their matchup against Penn State yesterday, Iowa registered a 95-62 win in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Clark shined yet again in a winning cause for her team, dropping a memorable overall performance. She scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block and a steal.

In her 24-point performance, Clark made two three-pointers, taking her season tally to 164, two more than Steph’s all-time record at Davidson. With this, the Iowa star has bagged yet another unisex record to her name before leaving Division 1 basketball.

Advertisement

It has been a season to remember for Clark so far. From breaking long standing records to getting recognition for her work, she is on a roll. After she broke the 3-PT record, her coach Lisa Bluder was over the moon. She said, “I’ve lost track. She breaks a new record every single night so I’m losing track of them.”

Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise with the Hawkeyes

In a matter of weeks, the Iowa star has broken several records in the NCAA. Her recent stint started with surpassing Kelsey Plum’s 3,527-point record to become the highest scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history. Weeks later, she broke Pete Maravich’s 3,667-point record to become the all-time highest scorer in men’s and women’s Division 1 basketball.

Apart from breaking the 3-point record of Curry, the Des Moines native is also the all-time leader in assists for the Big Ten Conference, and the all-time assist leader for IOWA.

With the momentum in her favor, Clark is the heavy favorite to go #1 in the upcoming WNBA draft. As per the early projections, she will be the number one pick for the Indiana Fever. As per ESPN’s mock draft, she is believed to be the perfect fit for the Indiana franchise.