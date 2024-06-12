Jalen Brunson Responds to Reggie Miller’s Knicks Slander With an Invitation to His Podcast

Recently, perpetual New York Knicks nemesis Reggie Miller showed frustration at being dragged into the 2024 ECSF series between the Knicks and his former team Indiana Pacers. He accused Josh Hart of aggravating the situation when he came up to him and reiterated the “F*** You” chants by Knicks fans during Game 2 of the series. When Jalen Brunson caught a whiff of these comments, he took to X and invited Miller to his Roommates podcast which he co-hosts with Hart.

Advertisement

Brunson wrote, “Let’s have a chat @ReggieMillerTNT @Roommates__Show”.

Miller expressed that since the broadcasting mics only prominently picked up the “F*** you” bit of the Hart dialogue, fans on social media believed that the all-around guard was berating the former sharpshooter. For him, if Hart hadn’t played the messenger for the Knicks chants, the situation would have remained low-key.

Josh Hart to Reggie Miller: "I don't know if you heard but I think they're saying, 'Fuck you.'" pic.twitter.com/Cl4c9mWyNP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2024

The 58-year-old also called out Knicks fans for waiting till the conclusion of the game for their chants and had a scathing criticism of their mannerisms. As per the Pacers legend, the Knicks fans act entitled and that’s why he abhors them.

It will be interesting to see if Reggie Miller will accept the invite. If he does, it can make for one of the most memorable moments on the entertaining podcast. At any rate, the 5-time NBA All-Star may let them hear about getting eliminated by his former squad.

Reggie Miller had the last laugh in the 2024 playoffs

While the Pacers did lose Game 2 in MSG, when the Knicks fans were bad-mouthing Miller, he attained his revenge. The Pacers emphatically eliminated them in Game 7 in the Knicks’ home arena, bringing curtains to their inspiring 2023-24 NBA campaign.

On his Instagram, Miller let ‘em know about their vacation to Cancun. He did praise Brunson but slyly took a dig at him and his team while reminding them of the Josh Hart incident during Game 2,

Miller wrote, “When the series CHANGED!! Jalen Brunson you’re a true BALLER, been the best player in these playoffs, but you and your boys can all heal up together on some beautiful beaches in Cancun, please enjoy!! #PacersKnicksRivalryLives #GodDontLikeUgly”.

Thus, despite not having played in the Garden for multiple decades, the ghost of Reggie Miller continues to haunt them. Knicks fans might argue that their squad got the better of Miller on most occasions in head-to-heads, but at the end of the day, their obsession with Miller might have paved their downfall in the 2024 playoffs.