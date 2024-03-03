Caitlin Clark Doesn’t Hold Back Excitement After Getting Surprised by Her Favorite Player of All-Time

Caitlin Clark has expanded the horizons of women’s basketball and her entry into the pros is widely anticipated. While she has become a favorite of many, she had a dream come true when she met Maya Moore, who is her favorite player of all time. An X user, ‘whitney medworth’, shared pictures of Clark who couldn’t contain her elation after coming across former WNBA superstar Maya Moore.

In these pictures, Clark’s glowing face and her hand gestures imply that she is overcome with emotions. The Iowa Women’s Basketball lead guard also hugs the former UConn and Lynx superstar as they appear jubilant in each other’s company.

This event occurred when Clark was in an interview with ESPN. ESPN, in conjunction with State Farm, arranged a Maya Moore surprise visit to the Iowa guard. As Moore walks towards Clark, she lets out a huge scream, like a kid who sees their idol. For Clark, the moment reminded her of the time when she met Moore during a Lynx game as a kid.

During the interview, Moore revealed how it was a “full circle moment” knowing that the best player in women’s college basketball idolizes her and embraces her. As a 10-year-old, Moore also admired Cynthia Cooper and got to be in her embrace. She calls this chain of the ‘best inspiring best’ as one akin to building a family.

During the brief interaction, the NCAA Women’s single-season scoring record holder appeared overwhelmed and out of words to explain her feelings. Clark also revealed how she ran with blushes when she met Moore for the first time. It wasn’t the first time that she had seen the 2014 WNBA MVP.

For Caitlin Clark, meeting Maya Moore was an out-of-the-body experience

More than a decade ago, Clark went to a Lynx game to watch her favorite player, Rebekkah Brunson, in action. However, against her expectations, she got close to Maya Moore. Clark narrated the radiant moment when she met Moore without planning to do so and ran away after being overwhelmed by her presence.

“I had a Rebekkah Brunson jersey on and Maya Moore was doing a speaking engagement with two other Lynx players. And I just sprinted onto the court. I wasn’t supposed to be there. Me and my dad were supposed to leave, they were playing the Seattle Storm at the time with Sue Bird and Lauren Jackson. I just sprinted out there. I didn’t have a phone, I didn’t have a Sharpie, I just gave her a hug. And I ran way, that’s what I did,” narrated Caitlin Clark.

The all-around Iowa threat then touched upon how this interaction changed her life and something she will always remember. Now that she has herself become a role model for many aspiring hoopers, she understands the “impact” of such interactions. For her, such interactions can change someone’s life like in her case.