Caitlin Clark Commends Minnesota Fans for Honoring Maya Moore While Cheering for Her and the Fever

The Minnesota Lynx recently faced off against Caitlin Clark’s Fever in their latest matchup. After the game, Clark joined her teammate Kelsey Mitchell for a post-game press conference. Clark expressed her gratitude to the Minnesota fans, not only for supporting her but also for honoring one of their city’s basketball legends, Maya Moore.

Mitchell and Clark answered a few questions regarding the game. Despite a strong outing, the Lynx came out on top, defeating the Fever 90-80. However, Kelsey still praised her rookie teammate for the amount of crowd she garnered at WNBA games.

“All our girl c squared … I think Caitlin specifically is a household name … I think she’s gonna continue to put us in a position to have all the fans in the world.”

The ticket prices always go up whenever the Fever are on the road, visiting other teams. Fans are packing arenas and the WNBA has seen a spike in ratings and viewership due to Clark’s talents.

Clark commended the WNBA fans in Minnesota, not just for cheering her on, but also for paying homage to one of their in-house legend, Maya Moore.

“Obviously a lot of people here wear fever stuff or Caitlin Clark shirts… But at the same time, they understand really good basketball… They know Maya Moore… She’s one of the best of all time. Thet’re here to celebrate her and appreciate her too… You certainly heard a crowd that just loves basketball… ”

Moore was the first overall pick in 2011 and played for the Lynx till 2018. She brought four WNBA championships to the franchise and won several individual accolades over the years as well.

The 35-year-old retired from professional basketball and is now a social justice advocate, using her platform and reach to help those in need. As for contributions to the Lynx franchise, her jersey number 23 will be retired by the organization and she is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year as well.

Clark saw how the fans in the arena were a handful of Lynx loyalists who were celebrating Moore’s contributions and accomplishments as well. She highlighted how the Minnesota fanbase was well-versed in their city’s basketball history, which wasn’t just limited to the NBA.