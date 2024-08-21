Caitlin Clark Excited for ‘Full Circle’ Moment as Fever Face Lynx on Maya Moore’s Jersey Retirement Night

The Indiana Fever’s upcoming road game against the Minnesota Lynx on the 24th of August is going to be very special for Caitlin Clark and the Minnesota franchise as well. WNBA legend Maya Moore will be honored by the Lynx through her jersey retirement ceremony at Target Center.

Clark has always been vocal about her love for the four-time WNBA Champion. She considers Moore her biggest inspiration in basketball. After Tuesday’s team practice, the Fever rookie said during a brief conversation with the media that, witnessing her idol’s jersey retirement ceremony will be a full circle moment for her.

The 22-year-old said, “For me as a little kid. It’s a very full-circle moment for myself. Like, I’ve been able to live out my dream of playing in the WNBA. Being in the arena when they’re retiring her [Moore] jersey, somebody that’s done so much for this league, done so much for society and the world. She’s a great individual, great person.”

The Fever’s next game is at Minnesota, when the Lynx will be retiring 4x WNBA champion Maya Moore’s jersey. Moore was one of Clark’s idols growing up, and being there for that ceremony will be a “full circle moment:” pic.twitter.com/ODOdv8Ai7Q — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 20, 2024

Moore was the first overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft. Her entire career, she only played for one franchise and dominated the league for eight straight years. In addition to the four championships in her resume, she also won a Finals MVP and a league MVP while making six All-Star appearances for the Lynx.

According to Basketball Reference, she played 271 games averaging 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. Some of her other accomplishments include winning Rookie of the Year, three All-Star Game MVPs, Scoring Leader in 2014, and Steals Leader in 2018. She is also widely appreciated for her social activism.

There are several aspects of her personality that make her a great role model. Fortunately for Clark, she has followed Moore’s career path as a fan. During a conversation with CBS Sports, Clark’s former Iowa coach said, “For her, Maya Moore was a huge role model growing up. So, now, she’s the Maya Moore of this generation.”

Even though Clark is carving her own path, being compared to someone like Moore is a huge responsibility. Because Moore’s impact goes beyond the world of basketball.