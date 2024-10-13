“Caitlin Clark Has Helped the W in a Great, Impactful Way”: Golden State Valkyries HC Natalie Nakase Heaps Praise on 2024 ROTY

The Golden State Valkyries’ new Head Coach was introduced to fans at Chase Center during Friday night’s Warriors-Kings preseason contest. Natalie Nakase joined the broadcasters after being embraced by the home crowd. During this conversation with NBC’s Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike, Nakase revealed her admiration for Caitlin Clark. She highlighted Clark’s big impact on the WNBA.

Nakase is among many to be star-struck by Clark’s performance during the 2024 WNBA season. The 44-year-old lauded the Rookie of the Year for her capabilities beyond the hardwood, notably her competitive spirit and energy.

“Not just shooting, she could pass, she can get in your face, and she’s just very, very competitive. I’m not surprised she has helped the W in a great impactful way and now we’re just moving forward with her energy,” Nakase praised the Indiana Fever youngster.

Warriors announcers discussing Caitlin Clark effect with Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase She really is generational#WNBA #DubNation pic.twitter.com/fMWsMmaInb — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) October 12, 2024

Clark has had a massive impact since joining the WNBA. She’s helped the Fever organization snap a long 8-year postseason drought. On a larger scale, the former Iowa Hawkeye has been responsible for the league’s increase in popularity.

The average viewership has taken a massive jump, with more stadiums sold out than ever before. Jersey sales have also seen a massive 1,193% increase. Clark might also directly impact her peers’ salary – the WNBA receiving more eyeballs will allow its players to receive a larger paycheck in the future.

Despite Nakase’s admiration for Clark, her Valkyries will miss out on a similar generational talent. Paige Bueckers is set to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft, and the Valkyries stand little to no chance of acquiring her services.

The Valkyries might not be able to acquire Bueckers in the 2025 draft

Paige Bueckers is expected to be the next big thing entering the WNBA. Many teams in the league hoping to add the UConn star to their roster. The San Fransisco side would also love to add the star guard. Unfortunately, that looks highly unlikely to happen and it is because of the Valkyries’ 2025 draft pick.

The Valkyries got the 5th pick in the 2025 selection. Considering the hype around Bueckers, it is looking improbable for her to be selected outside the lottery (top 4).

The Los Angeles Sparks currently have the highest odds of getting the number 1 pick. If they do, Bueckers is almost a lock to be the first pick, barring injuries or any other unfavorable developments. This will allow the California side to add another young talent alongside Cameron Brink, their 2024 2nd overall pick.

The Valkyries look unlikely to acquire Bueckers. However, multiple mock draft boards suggest that the team could land another strong point guard. Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles appears to be the likely player that the franchise targets to select in April 2025.