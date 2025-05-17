Furious Fans Call Out Robert Griffin III for “Angel Reese Hates Caitlin Clark” Tweet

Dec 4, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Robert Griffin III broadcast before a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Two years after the infamous “you can’t see me” hand gesture, the heated rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark continues to make headlines. During the WNBA season opener between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, Clark was assessed a flagrant foul for a play involving Reese. The reason? Clark appeared to commit a deliberate “take foul”. In reaction, Reese took offense, sparking a brief scuffle between the duo.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston stepped in to shield Clark. However, Reese voiced her frustration by then, prompting officials to issue penalties. In the end, Clark received the flagrant foul, while Boston and Reese were each assessed technical fouls.

Unsurprisingly, the incident went viral on social media, with fans discussing the 2023 incident. Former NFL quarterback and seasoned sports analyst Robert Griffin III also weighed in on X, posting a strong opinion about the situation. According to RGIII, “there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark.”

Essentially, RGIII suggested that Reese’s issue with Clark goes beyond a typical on-court rivalry. Instead, he labeled it as “hate.” The take was bold, and as expected, it sparked intense debate on social media. And fans on X didn’t hold back.

One user, in particular, made his frustration with RGIII’s tweet abundantly clear.

What man, did she tell you that 😂 — Strypes (@FXStrypes) May 17, 2025

Another fan directly called out RGIII over his tweet.

Clown behavior here from RG3. I guess when a qb is hit late and the OL runs to his defense that’s hate. Keep it between the line w/o the extra. — Kognacboyz (@KognacBoyz) May 17, 2025

Another user felt that RGIII was reading too much into a “flagrant foul”.

I won’t say all that RG3. It was a hard foul. — JB Your Sports Guy (@JBYourSportsGuy) May 17, 2025

Agreeing with the analyst, this fan stated that the Angel-Caitlin rivalry is a result of jealousy.

It’s just pure jealousy. CC is so talented in every facet of basketball. All Angel does is grab her own boards — Caniac Combo (@LEAFxHURRICANE) May 17, 2025

Notably, while both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese delivered impressive rookie seasons, the moment that continues to resonate is the April 2023 incident when Reese waved her hand in front of her face—the now-iconic “you can’t see me” gesture—directed at Clark. It was also anticipated that the duo had moved on from that incident. After all, the duo made their performances talk despite the controversies.

In the last season, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Indiana Fever, led the league in assists, and earned Rookie of the Year honors. In comparison, Reese put up 13.6 points and a league-best 13.1 rebounds per game for the Chicago Sky, setting a rookie record with 26 double-doubles. Both were named All-Stars and made a historic impact in their debut seasons.

As for the recent flagrant foul, Reese appears ready to move forward. Speaking to the media after the game, she said, “Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on.” Meanwhile, Robert Griffin III is reportedly set to join ESPN following Shannon Sharpe’s exit as an NFL/NBA analyst.