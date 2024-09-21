Caitlin Clark Shoots Her Shot for Phillies Announcer Role, MLB Responds With Alternate Offer

Caitlin Clark made a surprising role shift on the heels of the Indiana Fever’s historic regular season run. She decided to take a shot at being an announcer for the Philadelphia Phillies. Just as the 22-year-old began gaining traction in this new role, the MLB presented her with an offer.

Advertisement

The situation centered around the Phillies’ 1-2 road defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers. Clark and her teammate, Lexie Hull, watched the game together in a hotel room. While doing so, the Fever rookie began providing hilarious commentary on a few plays. This prompted Hull to record her teammate’s humorous act. She later posted the footage on TikTok with the caption,

“POV: Your friend says she’d be a good commentator.”

This led Clark to ask the Phillies for a chance as their announcer. She jokingly commented,

“@Phillies hire me?”

As interest in Clark’s commentary grew, the women’s sports brand, TOGETHXR, took notice. They partnered with MLB to reshare the video on Instagram, with the caption,

“@caitlinclark22 might have a hidden talent @mlb”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOGETHXR (@togethxr)

This prompted MLB to grant the WNBA star’s wish. But, with one key condition. Referring to her number 22 jersey, they commented on the post,

“22,000 likes on this comment and we will get her in the booth.”

Clark later showed her gratitude for the consideration, replying,

“I’d be honored.”

Caitlin Clark in the MLB booth soon? pic.twitter.com/YqYeCS52JQ — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 21, 2024

If fans react positively to this gesture, Clark could become the first basketball player to debut as an MLB broadcaster. However, she has bigger responsibilities to take care of before that.

Can CC lead the Fever to another championship?

Clark has impressed the basketball world with her rookie season heroics. Her average of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game was pivotal in helping her franchise clinch the playoff berth for the first time in eight years. At the same time, her performances have helped her walk away with the 2024 Rookie of the Year award in unanimous fashion.

What comes next could change the trajectory of Clark’s career. The Fever is set to take on the third-seeded Connecticut Sun. They are entering the series as clear underdogs. Fans are thus looking to Clark to deliver something special, and they have good reason to believe she can.

During the regular season, Clark has racked up 66 points and 15 assists against the Sun. This is her highest point total against any WNBA team in her rookie year. The people of Indianapolis are consequently counting on her to carry that form into the first round of the playoffs.