“Caitlin Clark Talks a Lot of Sh*t on the Court!”: UConn HC Geno Auriemma Describes What Makes Fever Star “So Good”

In addition to being one of, if not the most electric player in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark’s innate ability to tackle tough questions with class and her conscious effort to prop up former players and her peers earned her plaudits from fans and analysts alike. Her near-pacifist personality off the court makes her ever more likable than her play style, which made her rough treatment from her opponents quite perplexing However, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma claims she has no one but herself to blame for it.

On the Make A Difference podcast, the 11-time National Championship winner revealed that the Indiana Fever guard is well-versed in the art of psychological warfare and is an expert at riling up her opponents. He said,

When people talk, ‘Why are these people beating up Caitlin Clark?’ Because she talks a lot of shit on the court. that’s what makes her good. So, she’s not like this angel walking out there and everybody’s beating her up. No.”

Auriemma added that her bubbly personality helps her build strong relationships with people, but when she’s on the court, she flips a switch and does whatever it takes to win, including throwing off her opponents with her trash-talking, which leads to her being on receiving end of some rough treatment.

Clark drew five flagrant fouls in her rookie season and her opponents often tried to get a lot more physical with her than they usually would with any other star. She had no qualms about pointing out the rough treatment she was subjected to and argued with referees for not protecting her, running the risk of getting charged with a technical foul herself.

Thankfully, her teammates were always around to ensure she wouldn’t talk herself into trouble.

Caitlin Clark has her own de-escalation committee

When Clark’s teammates notice that she’s about to confront a referee and argue with them about a call, they quickly step in and drag her away while she continues to mutter to herself, ensuring she doesn’t get charged with a foul.

Aliyah Boston, Erica Wheeler, and Kelsey Mitchell would often be the ones on site to stop the guard. The trio earned the nickname ‘The Caitlin Clark De-escalation Committee’ due to their penchant for preventing their star teammate from confronting referees and defusing the situation. Their swift action helped keep a lid on Clark’s anger and protected her reputation.