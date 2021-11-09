Cricket

“Good to see a champion bowler back”: Harbhajan Singh expresses joy over Yuzvendra Chahal’s inclusion in India’s T20 squad vs New Zealand

"Good to see a champion bowler back": Harbhajan Singh expresses joy over Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in India's T20 squad vs New Zealand
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"We should be on a good trajectory"– Mercedes confident they solved 2021 engine unreliability woes
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Good to see a champion bowler back": Harbhajan Singh expresses joy over Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in India's T20 squad vs New Zealand
“Good to see a champion bowler back”: Harbhajan Singh expresses joy over Yuzvendra Chahal’s inclusion in India’s T20 squad vs New Zealand

Harbhajan Singh expresses his happiness as Yuzvendra Chahal is picked in India’s T20 squad which…