Max Verstappen Absurdly Credits $21.6 Billion Conglomerate for His ‘Undying Loyalty’ Towards PSV

Apart from having a wholehearted interest in motor racing, Max Verstappen is very engrossed in the world of soccer. The Red Bull driver is a big-time supporter of PSV Eindhoven, a Dutch club and often takes his time out to watch them play in the stadium. However, there’s an interesting underlying story of why Verstappen supports PSV over any other club, and it is none other than a $21.6 Billion conglomerate.

Speaking about this in an interview (as quoted by RacingNews365), Verstappen revealed when asked about his allegiance to PSV,

“That started with my father when he was sponsored by Philips. At that time he was regularly invited to PSV matches and sometimes I accompanied him. Gradually a certain bond grows, a click, and you can also associate yourself with that club.”

Apparently, Philips Car System has supported Jos Verstappen, Verstappen Jr‘s father for several years. From having his backbone in Simtek in 1995 to then shifting to Arrows in 1996, Philips Car System has been with Verstappen Sr. for a long time.

The bright Philips Car System was displayed on the engine cover of the Red Arrows FA17. Interestingly, they were the same brand that has been a sponsor of PSV, the club based in Eindhoven for over 100 years. The impact of this sponsorship has gone so deep that the Eindhoven club has their name abbreviated as PSV which means Philips Sport Vereniging.

Why Max Verstappen is more suited to supporting PSV

Philips established the club back in 1910 to serve the need for activities for their employees. They named it the Philips Elftal and they had their stadium named Philips Sportpark. After three years, Philips changed the Eindhoven club’s name to PSV in 1913 and it remained the same ever since.

The current stadium of the club is Philips Stadion and they are one of the big three clubs [PSV, Ajax, Feyenoord] to dominate Dutch Eredivisie. Nevertheless, Verstappen Jr’s allegiance to the club goes beyond this sponsorship.

He also revealed on this,

“PSV emotionally suits me better than, say, Ajax. The Amsterdam mentality is different from the Eindhoven warmth. And Limburg is of course also closer to Brabant, in terms of distance. But also in terms of mentality.”

Verstappen and his undying support for PSV

PSV Eindhoven has been basking in success for quite some time now. However, their recent Eredivisie title loss to Feyenoord broke many hearts, including that of Max Verstappen. The Eindhoven-based club lost the 2022-23 title by seven points, [82 – 75] after all 34 matches were played. Despite this, Verstappen was a happy man because his favorite club has qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Being the runner-up of the league, PSV Eindhoven was placed alongside English giants Arsenal, French club Lens, and Spanish heavyweights Sevilla. In the end, PSV qualified for the Round of 16 after finishing in second place in Group B.

Up next, Verstappen’s favorite club is due to play against German club Borussia Dortmund on February 21 in the Round of 16. Interestingly, if PSV can make it to the Champions League final, the three-time world champion can go to any extent to celebrate it.

Verstappen revealed that he is ready to sacrifice a whole F1 season and part ways with the wins, only to see PSV Eindhoven lift the ultimate soccer trophy of Europe. Nevertheless, the road to a Champions League win is still far ahead.

Apart from his undying love for PSV, the Red Bull star also loves to indulge himself in the Premier League and La Liga. In the Premier League, he supports Manchester United but is not a die-hard fan because he has a good relationship with Virgil van Dijk, his countryman, who plays for their arch-rival Liverpool. In La Liga, Max Verstappen supports FC Barcelona over their successful rivals Real Madrid.