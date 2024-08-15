Kate Martin Recalls When Caitlin Clark and Her Absolutely Terrorized Former Hawkeyes Teammates

The common perception about Caitlin Clark is that she is all about her work and only focuses on being the best basketball player she can be. However, she has a fun side that her former college teammate Kate Martin shed light on during her appearance on Jada Gyamfi’s Fresh Talk podcast.

The Aces rookie reminisced about a hilarious incident where she and the Fever guard terrorized people, including the podcast host, by dressing up in scary costumes. Martin said the idea of pulling the prank was born out of boredom. However, it took a lot of effort to execute. She said,

“So, it’s the fall. Me and Caitlin were hanging out and we were bored…We literally drove to Walmart and bought this crazy wig, a scary pig mask and a fake axe.”

They decided to make Gyamfi one of their targets and went to her dorm room to scare her. However, she wasn’t in there as she was attending a lecture. But Clark was committed to their bit and decided to wait in her closet for almost an hour. Recalling what transpired, Martin said,

“She [Jada] just sat on her bed, and I think she might have just let out a sigh. Caitlin slowly opens the door, Kylie [Feuerbach]’s recording behind her and she just pops out and scares Jada. I’ve never seen someone’s body shake like that, from like head to toe, you just like freaked out and screamed.”

Gyamfi revealed that she was petrified and feared for her life, especially after seeing that the attacker was holding an axe. But the prank wasn’t over yet. Once Caitlin and Kylie Feuerbach left the room, the Hawkeye forward sat down to catch her breath. Right when Gyamfi least expected, Martin popped out of the kitchen to leave her shocked.

The duo planned on continuing their reign of terror and decided to target Hawkeyes star Sydney Affolter and her boyfriend Brennen Dorighi. They tried to catch the couple off-guard when they were cooking dinner, but it proved to be a mistake as the guard tackled Martin to the floor.

While their stint as fake axe killers ended unceremoniously, the story showcases that Clark may be hyperfocused on improving as a player, but she knows how to unwind.