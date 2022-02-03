“Call me HEEEM!”: LaMelo Ball hilariously coins a nickname for himself, while giving a shoutout to the legendary NBA Street

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball reveals what his streetball name would be if he was in NBA street

LaMelo Ball had a career night against a smooth-looking Celtics side, at their home arena.

During this game, the Ball brother had a monster 38 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals, while shooting 50% from the field, and 40% from beyond the arc. Further, the man not only almost singlehandedly kept the Hornets in the game at times, but he was also blazing hot from the very start of the game, scoring 17 points, on 60% from the field.

Needless to say, it was a performance fitting of a superstar, despite the Hornets eventually losing 107-113. But, we aren’t here to talk about that today. Instead, we’re going to be getting into certain choices Melo had a few hours before the game, that you’ll find very, very interesting.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball comes up with some eye-brow raising nicknames for himself, for NBA Street

Slight detour here, but we could talk about NBA Street forever. The intricacy, the design, and the overall pride of the developers showing in the game just culminate in a sense of unshakeable beauty. And it seems that LaMelo Ball agrees with that point completely, as he recently put this out.

nba/nfl vol street one of the hardest games eva 🛸💯 — Melo (@MELOD1P) February 2, 2022

In response, the Hornets made him, what is admittedly a pretty damn good-looking poster. And when they posted it, they also decided to ask him what would his nickname be.

His response? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

THIS HARD 🕺🏽🛸💕 and DiP or HEEEEM ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/rOV6qsAAqU — Melo (@MELOD1P) February 2, 2022

LaMelo Ball has the perfect game for street basketball, and by extension, for NBA street too. But, he might have to workshop those names a little bit longer before those feature anywhere outside of his Twitter.

