“Savannah makes it WAY TOO HOT, when we in the shower!”: Lakers’ LeBron James reveals personal details as he seemingly gets too drunk on Lobos

Lakers star LeBron James responds to a fan’s joke, with a slightly awkward response on Twitter

We all love LeBron James, the player. But, we all also know, a bit too painfully well, that LeBron James, the person, can be a bit… awkward sometimes.

To be clear here, by no means are we saying that the King shouldn’t be free on whatever platform he is on. Heck, personally, we even like a lot of the ideas behind his posts. But let’s just say, his execution can be lacking, to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Lately, James hasn’t been able to play, due to knee soreness. And while we’re sure he hates the fact that he can’t be on the court, we’re sure a part of him is a bit happy to have some family time, and justifiably so! Unlike what some fans may think, NBA players shouldn’t have to apologize for wanting some more time with their loved ones.

The only problem here is, there is a certain by-product that comes from that free time. And it isn’t the best kind.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James reveals some details about his personal life, and fans can’t stop laughing

You know, the more we think about it, the more this is less about the things James says, and more about what he says at his age. Sure, what he says is generally cringey as well, but the fire is only made stronger by him being 37-years-old while saying these things.

At the end of the day, you don’t expect a man who is damn near 40 laying down some questionable rhymes on Instagram. And, even if it is about something else completely, you wouldn’t expect the guy to do this either.

🙋🏾‍♂️. Like Got damn Vannah!!! It’s on hell in here. 🥵 toast! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2022

We won’t lie, that really is a really good comic by the Instagram star, Jude Devir. But, even with that being said, this response isn’t exactly the best, is it?

But frankly, with leaving everything else aside, we’re just happy the James family has a good marriage. We’d genuinely hate to see all the wholesome energy that pack, just whisked away.

